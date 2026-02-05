EUR/USD Forecast: ECB hints on policy outlook to drive Euro performance

EUR/USD treads water at around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.52% 0.87% 1.48% 0.67% -0.24% 0.50% 0.78% EUR -0.52% 0.29% 0.96% 0.14% -0.75% -0.02% 0.26% GBP -0.87% -0.29% 0.56% -0.15% -1.06% -0.32% -0.04% JPY -1.48% -0.96% -0.56% -0.80% -1.71% -0.94% -0.96% CAD -0.67% -0.14% 0.15% 0.80% -0.86% -0.15% 0.11% AUD 0.24% 0.75% 1.06% 1.71% 0.86% 0.73% 1.01% NZD -0.50% 0.02% 0.32% 0.94% 0.15% -0.73% 0.29% CHF -0.78% -0.26% 0.04% 0.96% -0.11% -1.01% -0.29% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD registered small losses on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) managed to hold its ground after US data releases. The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly publication showed that employment in the private sector rose 22K in January, missing the market expectation of 48K. On a positive note, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held steady at 53.8, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at a healthy pace.

The ECB is widely anticipated to leave key rates unchanged following the February meeting. However, the latest inflation data, which showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 1.7% in January following the 1.9% increase recorded in December, and the recent Euro strength could cause the ECB to adopt a dovish stance, noting heightened downside risks to inflation. In this scenario, EUR/USD could turn south with the immediate reaction.

On the other hand, EUR/USD could stage a rebound in case the ECB refrains from changing its tone on the inflation outlook and reiterates that they are comfortable with the currenty policy stance.

Previewing the ECB meeting, "we expect the ECB to leave their policy rate on hold through 2026, but judge that there is a higher risk of another cut than a hike given inflation is likely to undershoot their target," said MUFG Senior Currency Analyst Lee Hardman.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower beneath the 50-period one, while the 100- and 200-period SMAs trend higher. Price sits below the 20- and 50-period SMAs but remains above the longer averages, keeping a bearish short-term tone within an improving medium-term backdrop. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43 (neutral) and has begun to edge higher, hinting at stabilizing momentum.

The 20-period SMA currently stands at 1.1811, acting as immediate resistance. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 reinforces this level ahead of 1.1860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1880 (50-period SMA). On the downside, the 100-period SMA could be seen as the first support level at 1.1780 before 1.1755-1.1750, where the 200-period SMA and the 61.8% retracement meet.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)