TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|premium|

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB hints on policy outlook to drive Euro performance

  • EUR/USD holds steady, trades in a tight range at around 1.1800 on Thursday.
  • The ECB is widely anticipated to leave key rates unchanged.
  • The technical outlook highlights the pair's indecisiveness in the near term.
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB hints on policy outlook to drive Euro performance
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

EUR/USD treads water at around 1.1800 in the European session on Thursday as investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy announcements.

Euro Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.52%0.87%1.48%0.67%-0.24%0.50%0.78%
EUR-0.52%0.29%0.96%0.14%-0.75%-0.02%0.26%
GBP-0.87%-0.29%0.56%-0.15%-1.06%-0.32%-0.04%
JPY-1.48%-0.96%-0.56%-0.80%-1.71%-0.94%-0.96%
CAD-0.67%-0.14%0.15%0.80%-0.86%-0.15%0.11%
AUD0.24%0.75%1.06%1.71%0.86%0.73%1.01%
NZD-0.50%0.02%0.32%0.94%0.15%-0.73%0.29%
CHF-0.78%-0.26%0.04%0.96%-0.11%-1.01%-0.29%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD registered small losses on Wednesday as the US Dollar (USD) managed to hold its ground after US data releases. The Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) monthly publication showed that employment in the private sector rose 22K in January, missing the market expectation of 48K. On a positive note, the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) held steady at 53.8, reflecting an ongoing expansion in the service sector's business activity at a healthy pace.

Related news

The ECB is widely anticipated to leave key rates unchanged following the February meeting. However, the latest inflation data, which showed that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by 1.7% in January following the 1.9% increase recorded in December, and the recent Euro strength could cause the ECB to adopt a dovish stance, noting heightened downside risks to inflation. In this scenario, EUR/USD could turn south with the immediate reaction.

On the other hand, EUR/USD could stage a rebound in case the ECB refrains from changing its tone on the inflation outlook and reiterates that they are comfortable with the currenty policy stance.

Previewing the ECB meeting, "we expect the ECB to leave their policy rate on hold through 2026, but judge that there is a higher risk of another cut than a hike given inflation is likely to undershoot their target," said MUFG Senior Currency Analyst Lee Hardman.

Chart Analysis EUR/USD

EUR/USD Technical Analysis:

The 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) slopes lower beneath the 50-period one, while the 100- and 200-period SMAs trend higher. Price sits below the 20- and 50-period SMAs but remains above the longer averages, keeping a bearish short-term tone within an improving medium-term backdrop. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43 (neutral) and has begun to edge higher, hinting at stabilizing momentum.

The 20-period SMA currently stands at 1.1811, acting as immediate resistance. Measured from the 1.1590 low to the 1.2025 high, the 50% retracement at 1.1808 reinforces this level ahead of 1.1860 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.1880 (50-period SMA). On the downside, the 100-period SMA could be seen as the first support level at 1.1780 before 1.1755-1.1750, where the 200-period SMA and the 61.8% retracement meet.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Euro FAQs

The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).

The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.

Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.

Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.

Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Subscribe to PremiumSign In

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains weak near 1.1800

EUR/USD remains weak near 1.1800

EUR/USD remains on the back foot on Thursday, trading close to the 1.1800 support ahead of the opening bell in Asia. The pair’s pullback comes amid further gains in the Greenback, while investors keep assessing the ECB’s decision to leave its policy rates unchanged

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD falls to new lows near 1.3530

GBP/USD extends Wednesday’s pullback on Thursday, easing lower towards two week lows around the 1.3530 area. Ongoing strength in the Greenback and the dovish hold from the BoE at its earlier meeting are keeping demand for the British Pound on the defensive for now.

Gold fails to sustain gains above $5,000 for third consecutive day

Gold fails to sustain gains above $5,000 for third consecutive day

Gold is back under pressure on Thursday, slipping back towards the $4,800 region per troy ounce. A firmer US Dollar is weighing on the yellow metal, even as the broader mood remains risk off. That said, falling US Treasury yields across the curve are helping to cushion the downside and, for now at least, are limiting the depth of the pullback.

Ethereum plunges below $2,000 as funding rates return to negative territory

Ethereum plunges below $2,000 as funding rates return to negative territory

Ethereum has broken below $2,000 on Thursday, extending its decline to about 30% over the past week. The move follows a crash in Ethereum's funding rates, which have returned to negative territory after briefly flipping positive.

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

The AI mirror just turned on tech and nobody likes the reflection

Tech just got hit with a different kind of selloff. Not the usual rates tantrum, not a recession whisper, not even an earnings miss in the classic sense. This was the market staring into an AI mirror and recoiling at its reflection.

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Breaking: Bitcoin slips below $70,000 as falling knife scenario in play

Bitcoin (BTC) price dips below $70,000 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 20% for this year. Market momentum turned extremely bearish, with technical indicators pointing to further downside toward the next key support at $65,000.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers