EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2033
- US Treasury yields at fresh one-year highs providing support to the greenback.
- US Retail Sales soared by 5.3% in January, far better than anticipated.
- EUR/USD is technically bearish and at risk of breaking lower.
The EUR/USD pair has fallen sharply throughout the first half of the day, accelerating its slump after the release of US Retail Sales, which rose in January 5.3%, much better than anticipated. The core reading, Retail Sales Control Group, jumped from -2.4% to 6%, also beating expectations. Also, the country published the January Producer Price Index, which was up 1.7% yearly basis.
US Treasury yields are still the main support for the greenback, as they soared to their highest since February last year, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury note at around 1.33%. Stock, on the other hand, trade with modest losses in Europe, weighing on US indexes. Later today, the country will unveil Industrial Production figures and the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Earlier today, the EU published December Construction Output, which was down by 3.7% in the month and by 2.3% when compared to a year earlier.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is trading near a daily low at 1.2030 and is poised to extend its slump in the near-term. The pair is developing below the 1.2060 price zone, the 38.2% retracement of its November/January slump. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has broken below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head firmly lower within negative levels. A steeper decline could be expected on a break below 1.2015 the immediate support.
Support levels: 1.2015 1.1970 1.1925
Resistance levels: 1.2065 1.2100 1.2145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.2050 after US retail sales leap by 5.3%
EUR/USD has fallen below 12050, extending its falls after US retail sales leaped by 5.3%, far above expectations. Core figures also smashed estimates. The FOMC Minutes and stimulus news are awaited.
XAU/USD refreshes YTD lows, remains vulnerable to slide further
Gold continued losing ground for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday. The USD recovered further from multi-week lows and weighed on the metal. The stage seems set for a retest of November 2020 lows, near the $1764 area.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.39 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39 as the US dollar rises alongside yields and the "reflation trade." US retail sales exceeded all estimates with a leap of 5.3%, boosting yields and the dollar. The Fed's minutes are next.
DOGE recovery in jeopardy, on-chain metrics suggest
Dogecoin is having a difficult time renewing the uptrend following the correction from $0.088. The IOMAP model and the network growth models suggest that recovery will not be a walk in the park. DOGE will abandon the potential breakdown to $0.35 if it closes the day above the 100 SMA.
US Dollar Index: Sell the rallies into 91.00?
After testing the 2020-2021 support line in the 90.30/40 area, DXY embarked on an upside move that now trades at shouting distance from the key barrier near the 91.00 yardstick.