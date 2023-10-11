EUR/USD Current Price: 1.0602
- United States Federal Reserve officials' comments keep leading the sentiment.
- German annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices confirmed at 4.3% in September.
- EUR/USD retains a mildly bullish stance in the near term, needs to run past 1.0650.
Financial markets stabilized on Wednesday, with the US Dollar giving up fear-inspired gains on the back of dovish comments from US Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. The EUR/USD pair consolidates around the 1.0600 figure, not far below a fresh weekly high of 1.0628.
The USD strengthened at the beginning of the week following the declaration of war between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas group. The American currency found additional support in comments from different Fed officials, who suggested that higher government bond yields somehow offset the need to tighten further. The odds for one more rate hike before year-end in the United States (US) fell, damaging demand for the USD to benefit high-yielding assets.
However, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday that despite some progress on inflation, the central bank will probably need to tighten monetary policy further to restore price stability.
Across the pond, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot noted that financial stability is a crucial condition for price stability, adding that restrictive policies will be needed for some time and that European policymakers are ready to adjust rates further if disinflation stalls.
A scarce macroeconomic calendar and a holiday in the US and Canada on Monday maintain major pairs within limited intraday ranges, although some interesting figures started coming out during European hours. Germany published the final estimate of the September Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which was confirmed at 4.3% YoY. The US unveiled the September Producer Price Index (PPI), showing wholesale price pressures were up by 0.5% MoM and 2.2% YoY, higher than expected. The core annual figure was up to 2.7% from 2.2% in the previous month.
Speculative interest will now wait for the September meeting's US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes. The document will probably have a limited impact on financial markets, as it would not bring fresh clues to the trading table.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it posted a higher high and a higher low, but it trades around its opening level. It holds a handful of pips above a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the longer moving averages remain directionless, far above the current level. At the same time, technical indicators turned flat below their midlines, suggesting decreased buying interest.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD retains a mildly bullish technical stance. The pair is consolidating above its 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one aiming to cross above the longer. Finally, technical indicators remain within positive levels, with the Momentum recovering but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) losing ground at around 58.
Support levels: 1.0585 1.0540 1.0495
Resistance levels: 1.0650 1.0690 1.0725
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0600
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level in over two weeks above 1.0600 on Wednesday. Despite the strong PPI data, falling US Treasury bond yields and the bullish action in Wall Street weigh on the USD ahead of FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2300 on renewed USD weakness
After falling below 1.2270 in the early American session, GBP/USD regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The renewed USD weakness amid retreating US yields provides a boost to the pair as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes.
Gold clings to gains near $1,870 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold stays in positive territory and consolidates its gains near $1,870 following the rally seen in the European session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day below 4.6%, ahead of FOMC Minutes, supporting XAU/USD.
Polygon price dips while co-founder outlines ApeChain improvement proposal
Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal proposes ApeChain, a zk-L2 solution for ApeCoin scalability. The ApeCoin community has been divided over the necessity of a dedicated chain in the past.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Reinforcing higher for longer Premium
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the FOMC meeting held on September 19-20. The Fed suggested that additional rate hikes may be appropriate before the end of the year.