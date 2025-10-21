EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers hesitate as markets remain choppy

EUR/USD struggles to gain traction and trades in negative territory below 1.1650 after posting marginal losses on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights increasing seller interest.

Euro Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.14% 0.15% 0.44% 0.17% 0.49% 0.52% 0.06% EUR -0.14% 0.01% 0.28% 0.03% 0.35% 0.37% -0.08% GBP -0.15% -0.01% 0.26% 0.02% 0.34% 0.36% -0.09% JPY -0.44% -0.28% -0.26% -0.28% 0.05% 0.07% -0.37% CAD -0.17% -0.03% -0.02% 0.28% 0.32% 0.35% -0.11% AUD -0.49% -0.35% -0.34% -0.05% -0.32% 0.02% -0.45% NZD -0.52% -0.37% -0.36% -0.07% -0.35% -0.02% -0.45% CHF -0.06% 0.08% 0.09% 0.37% 0.11% 0.45% 0.45% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) held resilient against its peers on Monday and made it difficult for EUR/USD to build on previous week's gains.

In the absence of high-impact data releases, United States (US) Donald Trump's optimistic comments about the trade relations with China eased concerns over a deepening conflict. Ahead of his highly-anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week, Trump reiterated that he thinks that they will have a "very strong deal" with China.

In the meantime, the government shutdown in the US prolongs after the Senate rejected the stopgap funding bill for the 11th time on Monday. This development seems to be limiting the USD's gains and helping EUR/USD hold its ground.

The economic calendar will not offer any key data on Tuesday. Hence, investors will remain focused on headlines surrounding the US-China trade negotiations. In case sides voice their willingness to de-escalate the situation, the USD could gather strength and cause EUR/USD to stretch lower.

Later in the session, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is scheduled to deliver a speech at Norges Bank's Climate Conference, during which she is unlikely to comment on the policy or the economic outlook.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD closed below the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently located at 1.1650, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart dropped below 50, pointing to a bearish tilt in the short-term outlook.

Looking south, the next support level could be spotted at 1.1580 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest uptrend) before 1.1550 (static level). On the upside, resistances align at 1.1650 (100-day SMA), 1.1700 (50-day SMA) and 1.1765 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).