EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0400 on Thursday.

The US Dollar rebounds following the bearish action seen in the first half of the week.

The US economic calendar will feature employment-related data.

EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure on Thursday and trades below 1.0400, after closing the previous two days in positive territory. The pair's technical outlook highlights buyers' hesitancy as market attention shifts to macroeconomic data releases from the US.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.41% 0.57% 0.00% 0.33% 0.41% 0.57% 0.42% EUR -0.41% 0.16% -0.41% -0.08% 0.00% 0.17% -0.01% GBP -0.57% -0.16% -0.61% -0.24% -0.15% 0.01% -0.15% JPY 0.00% 0.41% 0.61% 0.33% 0.41% 0.54% 0.42% CAD -0.33% 0.08% 0.24% -0.33% 0.09% 0.24% 0.10% AUD -0.41% -0.01% 0.15% -0.41% -0.09% 0.16% -0.01% NZD -0.57% -0.17% -0.01% -0.54% -0.24% -0.16% -0.15% CHF -0.42% 0.00% 0.15% -0.42% -0.10% 0.01% 0.15% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Wednesday and helped EUR/USD edge higher. In the meantime, the data from the US showed that the ISM Services PMI declined to 52.8 in January from 54 in December, not allowing the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.

In the second half of the day, weekly Initial Jobless Claims and fourth-quarter Unit Labor Costs data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.

Investors expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 213,000 in the week ending February 1. A reading at or below 200,000 could boost the USD and weigh on EUR/USD, while a print above 230,000 could have the opposite effect on the currency's action.

On a quarterly basis, Unit Labor Costs are forecast to rise 3.8% in Q4, following the 0.8% increase recorded in the previous quarter. A softer-than-forecast print could limit the USD's gains, even if the Initial Jobless Claims data seem supportive at the first glance. Nevertheless, market reaction to these data could remain short-lived, with investors refraining from taking large positions ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls data.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart retreated below 50, reflecting a loss of bullish momentum. The pair was last seen trading near the 1.0350-1.0360 area, where the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) meets the Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend. If EUR/USD drops below this area, technical sellers could take action. In this scenario, 1.0290-1.0300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement, round level) could be seen as next support before 1.0250 (static level).

On the upside, 1.0400 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) aligns as immediate resistance before 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0500 (static level, round level).