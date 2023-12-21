EUR/USD Current price: 1.0979
- The United States will publish the final estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product.
- The US Dollar remains on the back foot as Treasury yields reach fresh multi-month lows.
- EUR/USD maintains the upward pressure, aims to test sellers’ strength around 1.1000.
The EUR/USD pair recovered its bullish poise on Thursday, and nears the weekly high posted on Monday at 1.0987, as the US Dollar resumed its slide ahead of United States (US) first-tier data. Wall Street ended its winning streak, and major indexes closed in the red in the previous session, dragging Asian and European indexes lower.
The USD could not take advantage of the worsening mood as government bond yields extended their slides. In pre-opening trading, the 10-year Treasury note yielded as low as 3.86%, a fresh multi-month low, while the 2-year note offered a minimum of 4.34%, a level that was last seen in June.
Market participants are now waiting for the release of the final estimate of the US Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), expected to confirm an annualized pace of growth of 5.2%. The country will also publish a revision of quarterly Personal Consumption Expenditures Prices and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending December 15.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair seems poised to extend gains as it pressures its weekly high. Technical readings in the daily chart support the case for a bullish continuation, as technical indicators aim north above their midlines, reaching fresh December highs. At the same time, the pair develops above all its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless. Still, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) converges with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0447/1.1016 rally, providing support at 1.0883.
The near-term picture also skews the risk to the upside. Technical indicators head firmly north within positive levels, while a mildly bullish 20 SMA continues to provide near-term support while developing above the longer ones.
Support levels: 1.0950 1.0915 1.0880
Resistance levels: 1.1015 1.1050 1.1090
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
