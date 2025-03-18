EUR/USD trades at a new multi-month high above 1.0900 on Monday.

The US Dollar (USD) struggles to find demand ahead of the Fed meeting.

The technical outlook points to a bullish tilt in the near term.

EUR/USD gains traction and trades at its highest level since early October near 1.0950 on Tuesday, after having closed in positive territory on Monday. The pair's near-term technical outlook highlights a buildup of bullish momentum.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.60% -0.40% 0.70% -0.73% -0.81% -1.37% -0.58% EUR 0.60% 0.09% 0.93% -0.12% -0.33% -0.78% 0.00% GBP 0.40% -0.09% 1.15% -0.43% -0.44% -0.89% -0.16% JPY -0.70% -0.93% -1.15% -1.42% -1.72% -2.01% -1.41% CAD 0.73% 0.12% 0.43% 1.42% -0.29% -0.65% -0.39% AUD 0.81% 0.33% 0.44% 1.72% 0.29% -0.42% 0.36% NZD 1.37% 0.78% 0.89% 2.01% 0.65% 0.42% 0.79% CHF 0.58% -0.00% 0.16% 1.41% 0.39% -0.36% -0.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Following a quiet start to the week, the US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure in the early American session on Monday after the data published by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales rose at a much softer pace than expected in February. Additionally, the bullish opening in Wall Street reflected a positive shift in risk mood, which made it difficult for the USD to hold its ground.

Later in the session, the US economic calendar will feature Housing Starts, Building Permits and Industrial Production data for February.

Industrial Production is forecast to expand by 0.2% on a monthly basis. A negative print could weigh on the USD and help EUR/USD stretch higher. On the flip side, a positive surprise is likely to support the USD with the immediate reaction.

Nevertheless, investors could refrain from betting on a steady recovery in the USD ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcements on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

EUR/USD holds comfortably above the 20-period and the 50-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) on the 4-hour chart and the Relative Strength Index rises toward 70, pointing to a buildup of bullish momentum. On the upside, 1.1000-1.1010 (round level, mid-point of the ascending regression channel) aligns as first resistance before 1.1100 (round level, static level).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.0900 (static level, round level), 1.0870 (static level, 50-period SMA) and 1.835 (lower limit of the ascending channel).