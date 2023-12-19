EUR/USD Current price: 1.0956
- The Eurozone confirmed the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices at 2.4% YoY in November.
- Market participants remain optimistic ahead of inflation updates from major economies.
- EUR/USD is technically bullish, although the momentum is limited.
The EUR/USD pair extends its modest weekly advance on Tuesday, as the US Dollar remains unattractive in the post-central banks’ scenario, with investors looking for better options. Wall Street ended in positive territory on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs amid persistent optimism. However, the absence of relevant macroeconomic data maintains most major pairs confined within familiar levels, with EUR/USD currently hovering around 1.0950.
European Central Bank (ECB) officials delivered some comments. On the one hand, Andrea Enria, chairperson of the European Banking Authority, noted that there are still significant uncertainties and downside risks for Eurozone banks. On the other hand, Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said rate cut expectations are too optimistic, adding investors may have gotten ahead of themselves. Finally, Governing Council member and Bank of France President Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated the central bank will not raise interest anymore. The comments did not impact the Euro, as they put nothing new on the table.
Meanwhile, the EU released the final estimate of the November Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), confirming the annual gauge at 2.4%. On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.6%. The United States (US) session will bring November Building Permits and Housing Starts. Additionally, Canada will publish the November Consumer Price Index (CPI), the first of a row of inflation updates ending Friday with the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair is biased higher, according to technical readings in the daily chart, as the pair extends its recovery above all its moving averages. The 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA), however, lacks directional strength and stands a few pips below the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.0447/1.1016 rally at 1.0883. In the meantime, technical indicators keep heading north, with the Momentum indicator currently standing at neutral levels and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator hovering around 59.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, EUR/USD is neutral-to-bullish. Technical indicators aim marginally higher but lack strength enough to confirm a continued advance. Still, the pair is advancing above a bullish 20 SMA, which develops well above the longer ones, in line with the bulls’ dominance. The pair is poised to retest its November monthly high at 1.1016 and even extend its run beyond it.
Support levels: 1.0915 1.0880 1.0845
Resistance levels: 1.0965 1.1000 1.1040
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0950 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is struggling to gather recovery momentum and staying in negative territory at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the latest data showed that Consumer Confidence continued to improve in December.
GBP/USD stays deep in negative territory below 1.2700
GBP/USD managed to stage a correction but remained below 1.2700 after falling to a daily low of 1.2630 in the early European session on Wednesday. Softer-than-forecast inflation readings from the UK doesn't allow Pound Sterling to gather strength mid-week.
Gold eases within range, awaits US inflation gauges Premium
After spending the first half of the day in a narrow range near $2,040, Gold edged lower toward $2,030 in the American session. While the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red near 3.9%, XAU/USD's downside remains limited.
Bitcoin price rally to $48,000 likely with rising long-term holder profitability
Bitcoin price sustains its recent gains, holding steady above $42,500 on Wednesday. Long-term holders hold $635.7 billion worth of Bitcoin as of December 17, according to a Glassnode report.
Soft landing narrative continues to resonate
The soft-landing narrative in the US continues to resonate with investors as the Dow and Nasdaq run to fresh record highs. All of this of course helped along by last week’s more dovish leaning Fed policy decision.