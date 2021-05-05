EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1999
- Tepid EU services-related figures weigh on the shared currency.
- US employment sector continues to grow, according to a private-sector survey.
- EUR/USD trades a few pips above a critical support level at 1.1980.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.2000 price zone, trading near a fresh weekly low of 1.1985. The greenback trades mixed across the board as investors struggle to make up their minds on whether the sentiment or economic comeback should weigh more.
The shared currency is suffering from soft local data, as the April final Markit Services PMI was downwardly revised in Germany to 49.9. The index for the whole EU, however, was confirmed at 50.5 vs the preliminary estimate of 50.3. The US has published the April ADP survey on private jobs’ creation, which improved from 565K to 742K, missing the expected 800K. The focus is now on the April ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 64.3.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair trades a handful of pips above the 38.2% retracement of its latest daily advance at 1.1980, the immediate support level. The risk is skewed to the downside in the near-term, with a break below such a level likely confirming a bearish extension. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below the 20 and 100 SMAs, with the shorter one about to cross below the longer one. Technical indicators lack clear directional strength but hold within negative levels.
Support levels: 1.1980 1.1940 1.1900
Resistance levels: 1.2045 1.2090 1.2130
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.20 after weak ADP NFP, ahead of ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 after dipping below that level beforehand. ADP's Nonfarm Payrolls figures disappointed with an increase of 742,000 jobs. The ISM Services PMI is next. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD challenges 100-SMA support again ahead of US data
Gold is back in the red amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. XAU/USD retests ascending 100-SMA on the 4H chart amid bearish RSI. Downside appears more compelling ahead of the US macro news.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.