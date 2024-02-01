EUR/USD Current price: 1.0811
- The US Dollar extends its post-Federal Reserve rally as a March cut is out of the table.
- The Eurozone confirmed the annual HICP rose 2.8% in January.
- EUR/USD keeps reaching lower lows, in line with another leg south.
The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.0800 figure, depressed amid broad US Dollar strength following the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy announcement. The United States (US) central bank decided to leave the interest rate unchanged as widely anticipated. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement suffered a large number of changes, dropping the wording related to additional rate hikes and replacing it to carefully assess upcoming data. Also, policymakers remarked they need to gain "greater confidence" that inflation is approaching its 2% goal before cutting rates.
Chairman Jerome Powell offered a press conference following the announcement, saying a March rate cut is not the base case. His words spurred USD demand and sent Wall Street into negative territory. Asian and European stocks partially shrugged off the dismal mood and traded mixed throughout the first half of the day.
Data-wise, the Eurozone unveiled the preliminary estimate of the January Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). The annual HICP rose 2.8%, as expected, while the core annualized reading printed at 3.3%, easing from the previous 3.4% but above the 3.2% expected. Across the pond, the US released the January Challenger Job Cuts, which showed US-based employers announced 82,307 cuts in January, much higher than the 34,817 from December.
Later in the day, the country will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended January 26, Q4 Unit Labor Costs and Nonfarm Productivity, and finally, the January ISM Manufacturing PMI. Employment-related figures are relevant ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair bounced from an intraday low of 1.0779, still trading in the red. The daily chart shows the pair met buyers around a flat 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA) but remains below the 20 and 200 SMAs, with the shorter one maintaining its bearish slope. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head south within negative levels, supporting another leg south.
The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators are recovering from their early lows, maintaining bullish slopes but still developing in negative territory, limiting the risk of further advances. At the same time, EUR/USD is developing below all its moving averages, which offer bearish slopes and reflect selling interest is still high.
Support levels: 1.0780 1.0745 1.0710
Resistance levels: 1.0845 1.0890 1.0930
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges up on mixed US data, traders eye US NFP
The AUD/USD prints minimal gains as the Asian session begins, exchanging hands around 0.6572 following Thursday’s session, which saw the Aussie Dollar bounce off year-to-date lows of 0.6508 on mixed US economic data.
EUR/USD rebounds in whippy trading as markets lean into NFP prep
EUR/USD sees choppy declines as 1.0900 slips away, grinding lower in whipsaw action as the pair tests new lows in the near-term and slips further back from key technical levels.
Gold advances due to USD weakness, eyes on NFPs
Gold price holds ground with a bullish outlook at $2,055, showing a 0.78% rally. The momentum is echoed in the four-hour chart, where indicators show a leveling near overbought conditions, suggesting potential market saturation.
Ripple price breaks monthly triangle, risks 30% fall as JUP surpasses XRP in 24-hour trading volume
Solana-based decentralized exchange Jupiter (JUP) surpassed XRP in 24-hour trading volume. Ripple recorded a 45% drop to $1.006 billion, while JUP recorded a 175% increase to $1.065 billion, data on CoinMarketCap shows.
Bank of England signals cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets would like
It’s been a weak start to the month for European markets as investors weigh the messaging from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, which appears to be that rate cuts are coming, just not as soon as markets were hoping 24 hours ago, prompting some modest weakness across the board.