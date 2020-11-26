- Sustained USD selling assisted EUR/USD to gain traction for the third straight session on Thursday.
- COVID-19 vaccine optimism continued weighing on the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.
- Wednesday’s Softer US macro data, FOMC meeting minutes failed to provide any respite to the USD.
The EUR/USD pair added to the previous day's positive move and gained some follow-through traction on Wednesday amid persistent selling pressure surrounding the US dollar. Optimism over the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with clarity on the US political front continued weighing on the greenback's relative safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors driving the pair higher. It is worth recalling that President-elect Joe Biden was formally given a go-ahead to begin his transition to the White House. The USD remained depressed and fell to nearly three-month lows in reaction to mixed US economic releases.
The prelim US GDP report showed that the economic growth stood at 33.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2020. The reading matched advance estimates but was slightly lower than market expectations of 33.2%. Separately, the headline US Durable Goods Orders rose by 1.3% in October and orders excluding transportation also increased by 1.3%, both surpassing consensus estimates. The positive figures, to a larger extent, were negated by an unexpected jump in the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. In fact, the number of Americans filing for unemployment insurance jumped to 778K for the week ended November 20.
The data suggested that imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions were boosting layoffs and undermining the labor market recovery. This, in turn, added to market worries about the potential economic fallout from the continuous surge in new coronavirus cases. Finally, the Michigan Consumer Confidence Index was revised lower to 76.9 for November and kept the USD bulls on the defensive. Meanwhile, the minutes of the 4-5 November FOMC meeting did little to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the major. The minutes revealed that policymakers debated a range of options on bond purchases to support the economic recovery.
Despite the supporting factors, the pair trimmed a part of its intraday gains to the highest level since early September but managed to end the day above the 1.1900 mark. The pair maintained its bid tone for the third consecutive session on Thursday and held steady around the 1.1925-30 region through the Asian session. Market participants now look forward to the release of the German GfK Consumer Climate Index for a fresh impetus. That said, relatively thin liquidity conditions on the back of Thanksgiving holiday in the US might hold traders from placing aggressive bets and lead to a subdued/range-bound price action.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, a move beyond the previous monthly swing highs resistance near the 1.1920 region might have already set the stage for a move towards reclaiming the key 1.2000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by YTD tops, around the 1.2010 region, above which the upward trajectory has the potential to push the pair further towards the 1.2065-75 intermediate resistance en-route the 1.2100 mark.
On the flip side, the 1.1880 region now seems to protect the immediate downside and any subsequent dip might now be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.1855-50 region. That said, failure to defend the mentioned support levels might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 1.1800 mark. The corrective slide could further get extended towards the 1.1750-45 support zone, which if broken decisively might negate any near-term bullish bias. The pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 1.1700 mark, towards testing the 1.1625 intermediate support en-route the 1.1600 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits new two-month highs closer to 1.1950
EUR/USD has extended its gains, nearing 1.1950. The US dollar is on the back foot as the FOMC Minutes hint to more QE coming and as US jobless claims rose again. Coronavirus headlines and the ECB meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit uncertainty and nears 1.34
GBP/USD is nearing 1.34 amid dollar weakness, shrugging off concerns of a snag in Brexit talks. It is unclear if Chief EU Negotiator Barnier travels to London for further talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest gains above $1810 level, lacks follow-through
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Thursday. COVID-19 vaccine optimism might cap the upside for the safe-haven precious metal. Holiday-thinned liquidity warrants some caution before placing fresh directional bets.
US Thanksgiving Wrap: Consumers carry October, November starts to look dicey
A triple dose of US data on Wednesday before the Thanksgiving holiday confirmed the strength of the consumer recovery even as employment problems again loom from the rising numbers of Covid-19 closures across the country.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!