EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835.

USDCAD remains in an erratic & random sideways trend for 2 months. I have no idea how to trade the pair!!!

GBPCAD edged higher to the upper end of the 5 month range.

Daily analysis

EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835. Shorts target 1.1765/60, perhaps as far as 1.1730/20.

Bulls need a break above 1.1840 to target 1.1880/85 before strong resistance at 1.1910/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1935.

USDCAD holding above 1.2670 can target 1.2715/25 with minor resistance at 1.2760/70. A break higher can target 1.2800 & 1.2840/50.

First support at 1.2620/10. Longs need stops below 1.2590. A break lower targets 1.2550/40 before a retest of 1.2510/1.2490.

GBPCAD hit the next target of 1.7540/50 & topped exactly here but a break above 1.7570 can target the August high at 1.7615/25. This met with aggressive selling last time.

First support at 1.7470/50. A break lower can target 1.7410/00.

Chart