EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD
EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835.
USDCAD remains in an erratic & random sideways trend for 2 months. I have no idea how to trade the pair!!!
GBPCAD edged higher to the upper end of the 5 month range.
Daily analysis
EURUSD first resistance at 1.1810/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1835. Shorts target 1.1765/60, perhaps as far as 1.1730/20.
Bulls need a break above 1.1840 to target 1.1880/85 before strong resistance at 1.1910/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1935.
USDCAD holding above 1.2670 can target 1.2715/25 with minor resistance at 1.2760/70. A break higher can target 1.2800 & 1.2840/50.
First support at 1.2620/10. Longs need stops below 1.2590. A break lower targets 1.2550/40 before a retest of 1.2510/1.2490.
GBPCAD hit the next target of 1.7540/50 & topped exactly here but a break above 1.7570 can target the August high at 1.7615/25. This met with aggressive selling last time.
First support at 1.7470/50. A break lower can target 1.7410/00.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.