The single European currency appears to be paring its gains significantly as it has returned more than 150 basis points from yesterday's highs at 1.0930.
The developments following the statements of Fed's Chairman on Wednesday night with a change of rhetoric to a softer tone regarding future interest rate hikes led the European currency to a strong temporary upward momentum , which however, again showed signs of fatigue.
As i mentioned in yesterday's article one of the important catalysts which could limit the further rise of the European currency could be the pressures on the international stock markets which traditionally usually favor the US dollar as it acts as a safe haven currency.
Indeed, although at the opening of the day the upward momentum of the European currency appeared to create prospects for continuation, later in the day the return of concern to the International financial markets put pressure on the stock markets and at the same time the European currency.
The latest crisis in the banking sector of the United States proved to have scared the fed but also created significant barriers to be able to lead the stock market indices easily to the upside.
Nevertheless It is typical that every time the stock prices are at some lows , relatively quickly there are reactions with the consequence that for the moment the downward course is limited .
That brings back to the fore my thought that the liquidity in the markets remains at a high level and every dip on the stock markets guides to placement opportunities.
This behavior has quite a large correlation with the course of the exchange rate of the euro with the dollar as accordingly whenever there are strong pressures on the European currency relatively soon it shows the ability to react which as it has been proven and I have mentioned it several times , continues to be in the game with great fidelity.
Today's agenda is quite interesting with data on the path of manufacturing activity and the services sector in the Eurozone and the United States standing out.
Some surprise in the announcements will certainly have some impact on the exchange rate as interest rate hikes create new data on the particularly fragile economies of Europe and the US.
Ιn general although it seems difficult for the European currency to recover the strong upward momentum of previus days on the other hand the pressures it already receives and have found it well below the level of 1,08 it would be difficult to continue with the same momentum and the possibility to find again levels of reaction is increased.
A range between the 1,0720 and 1,0850 levels with some limited deviations is a fairly likely scenario for the continuation of the day.
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
