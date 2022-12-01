Looking at EURUSD’s chart , we can see that the FX pair is traded just above its resistance level at around $1.0430 and after Jerome Powel’s speech last night where he indicated a slower pace of interest rate hikes, today we could expect the FX pair to rise towards the level of $1.05.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.