The EUR/USD has formed a strong support and I expect the price to proceed further up.

Consolidation-Breakout pattern has been formed at the bottom and we expect the price to push further up towards the W H5 zone. If we see the close above 1.2095 then 1.2136 is next. Bulls want to protect 1.1950 as the strong support zone where currently buyers are dominating. If the support fails we will see a huge drop to the downside.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

