The EUR/USD pair crashed in the last hours and now is trading at 1.0755 at the time of writing. The bias is bearish, so a deeper drop is natural as the Dollar Index is strongly bullish. Yesterday, the US and Eurozone data came in mixed. Today, the German ifo Business Climate indicator was reported at 91.7 points versus 93.0 points and compared to 93.4 points in the previous reporting period. Later today, the FOMC Meeting Minutes could really shake the markets and could bring new opportunities.
Technically, the rate came back below the median line (ml) signaling that the rebound ended. It has dropped under 1.0762, registering a new low. Still, in the short term, the rate could come back to test and retest the broken levels before going down. Stabilizing below 1.0762 former low activates more declines.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
