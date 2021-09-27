-
EUR/USD is testing key support and resistance lines. A bearish breakout could see a decline towards 1.1580 whereas a bullish break aims at the double top near 1.19.
The GBP/USD made a triple bottom and is expected to build a bullish ABC pattern.
The EUR/USD bearish momentum, however, favours a bearish breakout. But price action must break below the bottom and support zone first.
The GBP/USD bullish bounce is aiming at the 61.8% Fibonacci level and resistance trend line of the descending wedge chart pattern.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 27 - 28 September 2021:
Elite CurrenSea Training Program(s) should not be treated as a recommendation or a suggestion to buy or sell any security or the suitability of any investment strategy for Student. The purchase, sale, or advice regarding any security, other financial instrument or system can only be performed by a licensed Industry representative; such as, but not limited to a Broker/Dealer, Introducing Broker, FCM and/or Registered Investment Advisor. Neither Elite CurrenSea nor its representatives are licensed to make such advisements. Electronic active trading (trading) may put your capital at risk, hence all trading decisions are made at your own risk. Furthermore, trading may also involve a high volume & frequency of trading activity. Each trade generates a commission and the total daily commission on such a high volume of trading can be considerable. Trading accounts should be considered speculative in nature with the objective being to generate short-term profits. This activity may result in the loss of more than 100% of an investment, which is the sole responsibility of the client. Any trader should realise the operation of a margin account under various market conditions and review his or her investment objectives, financial resources and risk tolerances to determine whether margin trading is appropriate for them. The increased leverage which margin provides may heighten risk substantially, including the risk of loss in excess of 100% of an investment.
