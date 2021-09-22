EUR/USD is testing a key 21 ema resistance zone on the 4 hour chart. A bullish breakout could start a larger reversal.

The GBP/USD is expected to test the bottom again and build a descending wedge pattern.

The EUR/USD is in a downtrend channel but price action could be completing an ABC pattern as long as daily candlestick does not break below the bottom.

The GBP/USD is expected to decline below the 88.6% Fibonacci and test the double bottom.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 22 - 24 September 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter