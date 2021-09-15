EUR/USD has completed a bearish ABC zigzag pattern and made a bullish reversal at the inverted head and shoulders pattern.

The GBP/USD made a false breakout above the double top and is now testing a key support zone.

The EUR/USD needs to break above the long-term moving averages for a bullish push towards 1.20 and 1.21.

The GBP/USD is choppy but a bullish bounce towards the head and shoulders pattern zone seems likely.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 15 - 17 September 2021:

The analysis has been done with the indicators and template from the SWAT method simple wave analysis and trading. For more daily technical and wave analysis and updates, sign-up to our newsletter