EUR/USD is completing a bearish wave 5 in a larger wave A of an ABC zigzag pattern. A bullish ABC bounce in wave B is expected around 1.975-1.20 support zone.

The GBP/USD remains choppy and needs a clear breakout first.But eventually a bearish price swing is expected to take price action lower towards the 144 ema.

The EUR/USD bullish bounce could indicate an ABC pattern in wave B towards 1.21 before another bearish swing down aims at the 61.8% Fibonacci level around 1.1875.

The GBP/USD bullish breakout could confirm a wave C of wave B. But eventually a bearish price swing is expected to take price action lower towards the 144 ema on the daily chart.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.