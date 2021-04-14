EUR/USD bullish wave 5 has reached the first target zone at 1.1975. But an extension for one more higher high is possible if price action bounces at 1.1937-50.

The GBP/USD remains stuck between the moving averages but a bullish breakout could occur if a triangle chart pattern emerges.

EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview

The EUR/USD bullish breakout could aim for the 1.20-1.2025 Fib target zone. This is where the 5 wave pattern of wave A could be completed.

The GBP/USD bullish bounce or breakout could aim as high as 1.39, which is the previous top and resistance zone.

Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 14 - 16 April 2021:

EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels

Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.

Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.

The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.