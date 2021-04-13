-
EUR/USD is building an ABC correction in a wave 4 pattern. A breakout or bounce at the 38.2% Fibonacci level could confirm more upside.
-
The GBP/USD made a double bottom at the double bottom but the resistance zone remains strong.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD overview
The EUR/USD bullish breakout could aim for the Fibonacci levels around 1.1975-1.2025. Here a bearish ABC pattern could emerge.
The GBP/USD needs a break above the 50% Fib at 1.3775 for a potential move upwards. A bearish bounce, however, could indicate a re-challenge of the double bottom.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 12 - 13 April 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels
- Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
- Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
