Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the EURUSD daily and 4-hour charts.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6700 on less hawkish RBA's 25 bps hike
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and heads toward 0.6700 after the RBA hiked the policy rate by 25 bps to 3.60%, as expected. The Aussie pair suffers as the RBA said it would be data-dependent for further rate increases. Fed Chair Powell's testimony next in focus.
EUR/USD eases below 1.0700 as Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony looms
EUR/USD struggles for clear directions as it retreats from its intraday high to 1.0680 during the mid-Asian session on Tuesday. The major pair cheered the broad US Dollar weakness in the last two days to poke the highest levels in a fortnight.
Gold rebounds to $1,850 as Fed Powell to dodge hawkish guidance
Gold price has shown a recovery move after a correction to near $1,844.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been supported by the improved risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) looks vulnerable above 104.20 as the risk aversion theme is losing its grip.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
Stocks game plan till FOMC
S&P 500 dealt with the many non-confirmations raising eyebrows, and the bulls can and do enter new week on a stronger than expected note (in line with Friday‘s very short-term call). So what has changed and what has not? The macroeconomic landscape that is ruling out new bull market, stands against a steep rebound.