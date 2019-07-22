EUR/USD Current Price: 1.1212
- Data this week likely be overshadowed by central banks’ decisions.
- A scarce macroeconomic calendar and upcoming ECB announcement keeping investors sidelined.
- EUR/USD at risk of retesting the yearly low at 1.1106 on a break below 1.1180.
The EUR/USD pair has spent most of this Monday confined to a tight range around 1.1210, unable to attract speculative interest and closing the day with modest losses. The American dollar grabbed some attention at the weekly opening, as risk aversion sent investors into safe-haven assets. The common currency, on the other hand, is out of buyers’ radar ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision later this week, as market players are anticipating more dovishness from European policymakers.
The macroeconomic calendar was quite scarce at the beginning of the week, as no data were coming from Europe, while the US just released the June Chicago Fed National Activity Index, which resulted in -0.02, much worse than the 0.10 expected, and slightly better than May’s -0.05. This Tuesday, the US will release the May Housing Price Index, Existing Home Sales for June and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing index for July. The EU will publish the preliminary estimate of July’s Consumer Confidence, seen unchanged at -7.2. Currencies this week will likely be about central banks rather than data.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The EUR/USD pair has been consolidating at the lower end of July’s range, confined to a 20 pips’ range. The risk remains skewed to the downside, as the pair developed below the 23.6% retracement of its July’s decline at 1.1245. Technical readings in the 4 hours chart are aligned with the longer-term perspective, as the pair remains below all of its moving averages, and with the 100 SMA extending its decline below the 200 SMA, this last, converging with the 38.2% retracement of the same decline at around 1.1280. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand within negative levels, with moderate downward slopes, falling short of confirming another leg south. The pair bottomed at 1.1192 in July and at 1.1181 in June, with a break below this last probably opening doors for a test of the yearly low at 1.1106. The bearish case could be denied if the pair surges beyond the mentioned 1.1280 price zone.
Support levels: 1.1180 1.1150 1.1106
Resistance levels: 1.1245 1.1280 1.1315
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends Monday just above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair finishes the first day of the week with a downward tone, as the greenback managed to extend its gains against most major rivals. Risk-related sentiment favors the greenback, while upcoming ECB’s monetary policy decision weighs on the common currency.
GBP/USD depressed but off daily lows
The Sterling came under selling pressure on news that Sir Alan Duncan has resigned as foreign office minister in the middle of a conflict with Iran. Tensions mounts ahead of Tories’ leadership definition.
USD/JPY remains in daily range below 108 following Kuroda comments
The USD/JPY pair is having a hard time finding direction in the second half of the day and continues to move sideways below the 108 mark.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.
Gold holds tight above $1,400 as market weighs up 25 and 50 basis point cut scenarios
Gold prices have entered the final hour of Wall Street's trade on Monday, around flat for the session at $1,427, having stuck to a tight $1,422 and $1,430 range for the day.