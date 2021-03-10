EUR/USD – USD/CAD
EURUSD bottomed exactly at the best support for the day at 1.1835/25 as predicted.Longs offered up to 80 pips profit.
USDCAD trades sideways in an erratic & random pattern throughout March so far,although we remain in a longer term bear trend.
Daily analysis
EURUSD bottomed exactly at the best support for today at 1.1835/25 as we becomeoversold. We held just below first resistance at 1.1925/35 where a high for the daywas expected. A break higher today is a buy signal targeting 1.1980/90.
Try longs again at 1.1835/25 with stops below 1.1790. A break lower is a sell signalinitially targeting 1.1765/55 then 1.1700/1.1690.
USDCAD holding first support at 1.2660/50 re-targets 1.2690/1.2700. A high for theday likely again today. Further gains test resistance at the 2 week high at 1.2740/50.A break higher this week is a buy signal targeting 1.2840/60.
Holding below 1.2630 risks a slide to 1.260, perhaps as far as 1.2570/60.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1850 amid dollar’s rebound, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD extends losses towards 1.1850 heading into early European trading. Resurgent US dollar demand amid stabilizing Treasury yields and risk-off mood weigh on the spot. Focus shifts to the US CPI and stimulus vote.
GBP/USD under pressure around 1.3850 amid risk-off mood
GBP/USD wavers in a choppy range above 1.3850 following early Asian losses. The risk sentiment dwindles ahead of US stimulus news and amid fears of covid resurgence due to the re-opening of the UK economy.
Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700
Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).
Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front
Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.
Should I buy AMC? Shares extend gains ahead of Wednesday's earnings
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is jumping toward $10 on Tuesday, an increase of around 6%. The embattled movie theater company is rising for the second consecutive day, hitting the highest since late January.