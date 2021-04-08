EUR/JPY
The common European currency declined by 33 pips or 0.25% against the Japanese Yen on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during yesterday's trading session.
Currently, the exchange rate is trading near the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.
If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 200– hour SMA at 129.91 could be expected today.
However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers are likely to pressure the currency exchange rate higher today.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
