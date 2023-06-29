Share:

When comparing the outlook of the Euro and the Pound, it has been identified that the EUR/GBP may depreciate over the short term. This is anticipated as a result of investors seeking the higher rates that the Bank of England will need to maintain in order to combat sticky inflation.

Technical evaluation

The EUR/GBP is currently trading in the £0.86 area which is:

In the same area as the short-term (50-day) average at £0.86.

100 pips below the medium-term (100-day) at £0.87.

100 pips above the long-term (200-day) average at £0.87.

Research suggests that the value of the EUR/GBP at this time is to stay below the £0.87 area which would coincide with the downtrend break zone which is at the 50% Fib.

EUR/GBP trade plan

The EUR/GBP trade plan is to sell from the 0.87 area with stop loss above 0.88 and profits to be considered in the 0.85 area.