Risk appetite recovered to some extent on Wednesday, although there was still an important element of caution.
The dollar drifted lower as yields retreated, although moves were limited. EUR/USD advanced to 1.1350 as German benchmark yields broke above 0.0%. Sterling posted limited net gains with EUR/GBP at fresh 23-month lows near 0.8310 before a correction.
The dollar edged lower as yields declined with EUR/USD testing the 1.1350 area. Relatively narrow ranges prevailed during the US session with the dollar unable to gain significant traction, although commodity currencies weakened as equities moved lower with EUR/USD settling just below 1.1350.
Sterling was unable to make further initial gains following the latest UK inflation data, but the currency held a firm tone, especially with stronger expectations that the Bank of England would sanction a further interest rate increase at the February policy meeting.
The UK currency gained an element of support from a firmer tone surrounding risk appetite even though there was still significant caution.
Although there was a strong focus on political drama surrounding Prime Minister Johnson, the announcement that coronavirus restrictions in England would be eased provided some support for UK markets and UK equities were resilient which maintained expectations of investment inflows.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD accelerates slump, approaches 0.1300
The shared currency is among the weakest dollar’s rivals. EUR/USD trades around 1.1320 and is near its weekly low. Elsewhere, the greenback weakened after soft US employment-related figures and as stocks rallied.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 as dollar fails to capitalize on US data
GBP/USD tested 1.3600 earlier in the day but managed to stage a recovery in the early American session. The greenback is having a hard time gathering strength as investors assess the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US.
Gold bulls looking for a re-test of November high at 1,877.15
Gold resumed its advance after a short-lived consolidative stage, reaching a fresh two-month high of $1,847.92 a troy ounce. The dollar came under renewed selling pressure after the US released mixed economic figures.
Facebook and Instagram join the NFT mania
NFTs exploded in popularity in 2021, driving Meta to offer users the feature to create, display and sell digital collectibles and art on its social media platforms. Meta is developing the feature to enable the multi-billion userbase to delve into NFTs.
Are equities the markets' canary? Premium
Equities have had a difficult New Year. Interest rates are rising, growth is looking dicey and covid's grip on the global economy and market psychology is unflinching. Join our analysts for an examination of this most unsettled moment in the global economy.