S&P 500 tumbled right through my 4,154 support, reaching all the way to another key milestone of 4,115. Heavy selling across the board, and my key metrics of XLF, XRT, XLI, XLB and IWM stumbled sufficiently just as tech did.
I‘m though looking for tech to not continue easily lower here, HYG and VIX indicate. The former by printing a lower knot before S&P 500 woke up, the latter by VIX being unable to hold 20.50.
Respite in selling is ahead, and ES taking on 4,165 is quite likely in order to close the preceding gap, even without being powered by debt ceiling resolution. The Fitch warning isn‘t enough at the moment, and a deal at the very last minute remains most likely, as the costs of not reaching it are prohibitively high.
So, today would be about unemployment claims allowing the Fed to remain hawkish – remember the big picture beyond tightening – and NVDA earnings aftermath – no matter how poor compared to a year ago, the markets chose to salivate over exuberant forward guidance while AI is going to make more money to others such as AAPL and MSFT, and would take longer to become reality.
Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) – combine with Telegram that always delivers my extra intraday calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.
So, make sure you‘re signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter.
Let‘s move right into the charts – today‘s full scale article contains 4 of them.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
If 4,154 resistance doesn‘t hold, 4,165 comes next, and that would hold without 4,177 jeopardized. It‘s too early though for the bears to reassume initiative even if my late in the day call to close ideally below 4,136, materialized. The bears need to regroup here, and get ready for tomorrow‘s core PCE surprise of inflation remaining quite sticky actually.
On one hand, 4,115 followed by 4,078 has to wait still – on the other hand, overcoming 4,225 seems unlikely at the moment, and would signify invalidation of the range breakout. Too early to call beyond today, but the steepness of this correction points to trouble overcoming 4,177 let alone 4,188.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.0700 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0700 in the early American session on Thursday. The upward revision to Q1 GDP growth and the better-than-expected Jobless Claims data provide a boost to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2350 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and turned negative on the day near 1.2350 on Thursday. Upbeat GDP and Jobless Claims data from the US fuelled another leg higher in the US Dollar and forced the pair to reverse its direction in the early American session.
Gold drops to fresh two-month low below $1,940
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,940 for the first time in two months on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day near 3.8% on the back of better-than-expected US data, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
Binance Coin price action alerts traders that a slide below $300 is forthcoming
BNB price is feeling some negative pressure from the Reuters report that came out earlier this week. It revealed that Binance Exchange has been breaching US financial rules by mixing up company money with client deposits.
AMD surges to 14-month high following Nvidia earnings
AMD has risen 9% in Thursday’s premarket on the back of big brother NVDA record earnings gap up. Nvidia stock shot up 25% late Wednesday after a 55% guidance raise for the next quarter’s revenue projection.