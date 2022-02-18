Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally lower after losses on Wall St; Cautious optimism seen amid hopes for US/Russia talks, US equity FUTs rebound, UST yields see modest rise.

General trend

- Risk appetite improved amid hopes of US/Russia talks; Commodity currencies trade slightly higher, equities pared declines; Safe haven assets decline [CHF,JPY, Gold].

- Intel traded slightly lower in afterhours trading [issued FY22 guidance].

- (JP) Reminder: The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on Feb 18 at 7:30 GMT.

- Singapore to deliver 2022 budget on Feb 18th [3:30 PM local time].

- RBNZ to release Monetary Policy Statement on Feb 23rd (Wed), Australia Q4 wage price index is also due on Wed.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

-ASX 200 opened flat.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 Bonds; Avg Yield 1.5843%; bid-to-cover 5.50x.

- (AU) Australia APRA: Launched consultation on plans to sharply expand the breadth and granularity of the superannuation data it publishes.

- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board member Harper: RBA won't follow pace of US Fed rate hikes; Should be no mystery as to why RBA is being patient.

- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 PPI Input Q/Q: 1.1% v 1.6% prior; PPI Output Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.8% prior.

Japan

-Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.

- (JP) JAPAN JAN NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.6%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.2% V 0.3%E.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Recent price rises driven mostly by increases in energy costs, though forex moves also has had some impact; Inflation without wage hikes is negative for consumption.

- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Aiming to encourage wage increases with various policies.

Korea

-Kospi opened -1.1%.

- (KR) South Korea to extend closing hours of restaurants until 10PM local time, and limit gathering to 6 people - Yonhap.

- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Upward inflation risk spreading; Difficult inflation situation to persist in Feb.

- (KR) South Korea Opposition Candidate (Conservative Party) Yoon raises lead over Lee to 7ppts - Gallup.

China/Hong Kong

-Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.

- (CN) China Fin Min Liu: Fiscal Deficit ratio in 2022 to be 'appropriate' - China Daily Article.

- (CN) China has hatled certain flights from Zhuhai to Beijing citing coronavirus - Press.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3343 v 6.3321 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY10B v drain CNY10B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Hospitals reach 90% capacity, quarantine levels are at capacity limit.

- (HK) Follow Up: Hong Kong will open the 1st coronavirus isolation hotel on Friday (Feb 18th).

- 5.HK Closes certain floors in Hong Kong due to coronavirus cases in staff.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.

Other

- (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Cabraal: Hopeful of new non-debt inflows; Negotiating $1.5B inflows from India.

- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min Indrawati: Will end burden sharing with central bank this year.

North America

- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Supports March hike with further increases in coming months; Fed can take stock of policy stance in midyear.

- (US) Pres Biden reportedly to issue executive order on regulating crypto next week - Yahoo Finance.

- (US) FBI has announced formation of a cryptocurrency team on enforcement and targeting criminal misuse of cryptocurrency - Press.

- (US) US President Biden to host meeting on Ukraine on Fri. [Feb 18th] with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, UK, EU and NATO - financial press.

Europe

- (RU) US said to accept holding talks with Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov next week [specific day not disclosed] - US financial press.

- (RU) Russia News Agency claims Ukranian troops have violated the ceasefire total 29 times in the last 24 hours - Press.

- (UR) Russia: Train with tanks of western military district has left for base after completing drills.

Levels as of 00:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -0.3%%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi flat.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +1%; FTSE100 +0.4% - EUR 1.1371-1.1357 ; JPY 115.27-114.78 ; AUD 0.7210-0.7176 ;NZD 0.6713-0.6684.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,892/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $91.07/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.5323/lb.