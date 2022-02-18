Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally lower after losses on Wall St; Cautious optimism seen amid hopes for US/Russia talks, US equity FUTs rebound, UST yields see modest rise.
General trend
- Risk appetite improved amid hopes of US/Russia talks; Commodity currencies trade slightly higher, equities pared declines; Safe haven assets decline [CHF,JPY, Gold].
- Intel traded slightly lower in afterhours trading [issued FY22 guidance].
- (JP) Reminder: The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on Feb 18 at 7:30 GMT.
- Singapore to deliver 2022 budget on Feb 18th [3:30 PM local time].
- RBNZ to release Monetary Policy Statement on Feb 23rd (Wed), Australia Q4 wage price index is also due on Wed.
Headlines/Economic data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 3.25% Apr 2025 Bonds; Avg Yield 1.5843%; bid-to-cover 5.50x.
- (AU) Australia APRA: Launched consultation on plans to sharply expand the breadth and granularity of the superannuation data it publishes.
- (AU) Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board member Harper: RBA won't follow pace of US Fed rate hikes; Should be no mystery as to why RBA is being patient.
- (NZ) New Zealand Q4 PPI Input Q/Q: 1.1% v 1.6% prior; PPI Output Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.8% prior.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened -1.2%.
- (JP) JAPAN JAN NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.5% V 0.6%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.2% V 0.3%E.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Recent price rises driven mostly by increases in energy costs, though forex moves also has had some impact; Inflation without wage hikes is negative for consumption.
- (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno: Aiming to encourage wage increases with various policies.
Korea
-Kospi opened -1.1%.
- (KR) South Korea to extend closing hours of restaurants until 10PM local time, and limit gathering to 6 people - Yonhap.
- (KR) South Korea Vice Fin Min Lee: Upward inflation risk spreading; Difficult inflation situation to persist in Feb.
- (KR) South Korea Opposition Candidate (Conservative Party) Yoon raises lead over Lee to 7ppts - Gallup.
China/Hong Kong
-Hang Seng opened -0.6%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.5%.
- (CN) China Fin Min Liu: Fiscal Deficit ratio in 2022 to be 'appropriate' - China Daily Article.
- (CN) China has hatled certain flights from Zhuhai to Beijing citing coronavirus - Press.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3343 v 6.3321 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net drain CNY10B v drain CNY10B prior.
- (HK) Hong Kong Hospitals reach 90% capacity, quarantine levels are at capacity limit.
- (HK) Follow Up: Hong Kong will open the 1st coronavirus isolation hotel on Friday (Feb 18th).
- 5.HK Closes certain floors in Hong Kong due to coronavirus cases in staff.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance sells 3-month bills and 30-year bonds.
Other
- (SL) Sri Lanka Central Bank (CBSL) Cabraal: Hopeful of new non-debt inflows; Negotiating $1.5B inflows from India.
- (ID) Indonesia Fin Min Indrawati: Will end burden sharing with central bank this year.
North America
- (US) Fed's Mester (FOMC voter, hawk): Supports March hike with further increases in coming months; Fed can take stock of policy stance in midyear.
- (US) Pres Biden reportedly to issue executive order on regulating crypto next week - Yahoo Finance.
- (US) FBI has announced formation of a cryptocurrency team on enforcement and targeting criminal misuse of cryptocurrency - Press.
- (US) US President Biden to host meeting on Ukraine on Fri. [Feb 18th] with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, UK, EU and NATO - financial press.
Europe
- (RU) US said to accept holding talks with Russia Foreign Minister Lavrov next week [specific day not disclosed] - US financial press.
- (RU) Russia News Agency claims Ukranian troops have violated the ceasefire total 29 times in the last 24 hours - Press.
- (UR) Russia: Train with tanks of western military district has left for base after completing drills.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -0.3%, ASX 200 -1% , Hang Seng -0.3%%; Shanghai Composite +0.4% ; Kospi flat.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.7%; Nasdaq100 +0.8%, Dax +1%; FTSE100 +0.4% - EUR 1.1371-1.1357 ; JPY 115.27-114.78 ; AUD 0.7210-0.7176 ;NZD 0.6713-0.6684.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,892/oz; Crude Oil -0.8% at $91.07/brl; Copper +0.7% at $4.5323/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats to 1.1350 area on modest dollar strength
EUR/USD is edging lower toward 1.1350 as the cautious market mood helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals ahead of the weekend. Ahead of Fedspeak and US President Biden's meeting with international leaders, the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains a little below 96.00.
GBP/USD struggles to gain traction, stays near 1.3600
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a relatively tight range around 1.3600 on Friday as investors asses the latest developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The upbeat data from the UK seems to have failed to provide a boost to the British pound.
Gold closes in on $1,900 amid souring market mood
Gold reversed its direction and rose toward $1,900 in the second half of the day with risk flows cooling off on reports claiming additional Russian troops were moving to the Ukrainian border. The 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1.5%, helping XAU/USD gain traction.
Decentraland price to revisit $4 as MANA approaches a launch pad
Decentraland price eyes a retest of $2.92 after rejection at the $3.39 resistance barrier. This downswing will allow MANA to trigger an ascent to the weekly resistance level at $3.86.
US Permission Granted: Retail Sales and Nonfarm Payrolls give the Fed options Premium
Consumer sentiment last month was the worst in almost a decade but depression did not keep anyone home. Consumer spending saw the largest gain in ten months.