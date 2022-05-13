General trend

- Shanghai Vice Mayor: Aiming to have no community spread of coronavirus by mid-May; >70% of companies on white lists have resumed production.

- Commodity currencies rise after prior drop; Yen weakens.

- Nikkei 225 rises by over 2.5%; Big index component SoftBank Group rises after earnings report [shares had declined ahead of the financial results].

- Japanese cos. due to report earnings include Honda, Mizuho Financial, Rakuten, Isuzu Motor, KDDI, Mazda Motor, Japan Post Bank.

- Hang Seng rose by over 2% during morning trading.

- Australian equities gain over 1.7%.

- US equity FUTs move sharply higher during Asia.

Headlines/Economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.

- (NZ) New Zealand Apr Manufacturing PMI: 51.2 v 53.8 prior.

- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 1.25% May 2032 bonds; Avg Yield: 3.3588% v 2.4911% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.32 v 3.35x prior [from Mar 16th].

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opened +0.7%.

- (JP) Japan Apr M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.6% v 3.0%e; M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.1% prior.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.

- (JP) Mega banks in Japan said to have ¥1.5T in paper losses related to foreign debt [as of the end of Mar] - Japanese press.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Reiterates need to continue easing for price stability goal; Have still not achieved situation where inflation is sustainably at 2.0%; Not appropriate to link policy exit with my term.

Korea

- Kospi opened +0.8%.

- (KR) South Korea Finance Ministry: To Strengthen monitoring of the markets and economy.

- (KR) South Korea President Yoon: Have concerns about the trade deficit and economic slowdown.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opened +1.2%; Shanghai Composite opened +0.4%.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.7898 v 6.7292 prior.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY10B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY10B prior; Net CNY0B v Net inject CNY10B prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold additional $365M on the New York Trading session to defend the currency peg to the USD.

- (CN) Economic Info Daily: China needs more targeted employment policy.

- (CN) Shanghai Vice Mayor: Aiming to have no community spread of coronavirus by mid May; >70% on white lists have resumed production.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) sells 10-year bonds at 2.7600% v 2.8095% prior.

- (CN) Beijing has detained a person for spreading a rumor of a city-wide lockdown.

- (CN) China Cabinet has issued a notice on improvine employment for college graduates.

North America

- (US) Treasury $23B 30-year bond action drawa 2.997% V 2.340% prior; Bid to cover 2.38 V 2.30 prior and 2.23 over the last for auctions.

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): No reason to alter the course for 50bps hikes at next two meetings - TV interview.

Europe

- (UK) Bank of England (BOE): Dr. Swati Dhingra appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), will join the MPC on 9 Aug for a 3-year term, replacing current external member Michael Saunders who has been on the MPC since Aug 2016.

- (RU) Russia rescinds support for Ukraine's EU membership bid - Russian press.

- (EU) EU is said to be considering a delay in oil sanctions amid Hungary opposition, according to diplomats - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, +2.6%, ASX 200 +1.8% , Hang Seng +2.1%; Shanghai Composite +0.6% ; Kospi +1.9%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +1.1%; Nasdaq100 +1.6%, Dax +1.1%; FTSE100 +1%.

- EUR 1.0398-1.0373 ; JPY 129.35-128.28 ; AUD 0.6893-0.6853 ;NZD 0.6259-0.6218.

- Gold +0.1% at $1,826/oz; Crude Oil +1.5% at $107.73/brl; Copper +0.5% at $4.1050/lb.