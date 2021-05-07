Top daily news
Global equities are advancing currently after Dow finished at a fresh record on Thursday. Twitter shares gained 0.47% while the company suspended the account that was posting Trump statements, Tesla shares lost 1.1% amid reports one of its emission credits buyers in Europe no longer wants to buy the credits from the EV giant.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|+0.54%
|GBP USD
|+0.09%
|USD JPY
|+0.05%
|AUD USD
|-0.05%
The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 498 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 590 thousand the previous week.
EUR/USD reversed its sliding Thursday while GBP/USD reversed its climbing after strong German factory orders report while the Bank of England stood pat on monetary policy. Both euro and Pound are on the rise against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY continued its sliding yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|+0.11%
|GB 100 Index
|+0.58%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.14%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.54%
|Australian Stock Index
|+0.27%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of Bureau of Labor Statistics non-farm payrolls report at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday on upbeat weekly jobless claims report. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.4% to 0.9% while shares of vaccine makers dipped after President Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines.
European stock indexes are rising today after closing mixed Thursday with travel and leisure shares leading losses while Bank of England upgraded its 2021 growth outlook for the world’s fifth-largest economy to 7.25%, slightly above analyst expectations. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading losses despite reports China's exports, imports grew faster in April.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.09%
|WTI Crude
|+0.13%
Brent is edging higher today. Oil prices ended lower yesterday as Saudi Arabia cut June crude oil official selling prices for Asia. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures lost 1.4% but is up currently. June Brent crude slid 0.6% to $68.54 a barrel on Thursday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|+0.25%
Gold prices are extending gains today. June gold rose 1.8% settling at $1,815.70 an ounce on Thursday – highest close since February.
This overview has an informative character and is not financial advice or a recommendation. IFCMarkets. Corp. under any circumstances is not liable for any action taken by someone else after reading this article.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD surges above 1.21 on poor US jobs figures
EUR/USD is surging above 1.21 after the US reported an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April against nearly one million expected. The dollar is under immense pressure.
GBP/USD extends gains after disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls
GBP/USD has been extending its gains after the US Nonfarm Payrolls badly disappointed with an increase of only 266,000 jobs in April. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK Conservative Party's gains in local elections.
XAU/USD soars above $1,835 after weak Nonfarm Payrolls
Gold has leaped above $1,835 after the US reported an increase of only 266K jobs in April, far below expectations. Lower US yields support the precious metal.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq: Can the Fed pump anymore after weak jobs report
Well, that was an interesting jobs report. Not too many people were forecasting that one. Just in case you missed it NFP were forecast to come in around the 1 million jobs gained but instead the US only added 266k.