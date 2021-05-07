Top daily news

Global equities are advancing currently after Dow finished at a fresh record on Thursday. Twitter shares gained 0.47% while the company suspended the account that was posting Trump statements, Tesla shares lost 1.1% amid reports one of its emission credits buyers in Europe no longer wants to buy the credits from the EV giant.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD +0.54% GBP USD +0.09% USD JPY +0.05% AUD USD -0.05%

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.4% Thursday despite US Labor Department report 498 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 590 thousand the previous week.

EUR/USD reversed its sliding Thursday while GBP/USD reversed its climbing after strong German factory orders report while the Bank of England stood pat on monetary policy. Both euro and Pound are on the rise against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD continued its climbing while USD/JPY continued its sliding yesterday with both yen and Australian dollar lower against the Greenback currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.11% GB 100 Index +0.58% Nikkei Index +0.14% Hang Seng Index +0.54% Australian Stock Index +0.27%

Futures on three main US stock indexes are up currently ahead of Bureau of Labor Statistics non-farm payrolls report at 14:30 CET today after a bullish session yesterday on upbeat weekly jobless claims report. The three main US stock benchmarks recorded daily gains in the range of 0.4% to 0.9% while shares of vaccine makers dipped after President Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines.

European stock indexes are rising today after closing mixed Thursday with travel and leisure shares leading losses while Bank of England upgraded its 2021 growth outlook for the world’s fifth-largest economy to 7.25%, slightly above analyst expectations. Asian indexes are mostly up today with Shanghai Composite leading losses despite reports China's exports, imports grew faster in April.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.09% WTI Crude +0.13%

Brent is edging higher today. Oil prices ended lower yesterday as Saudi Arabia cut June crude oil official selling prices for Asia. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures lost 1.4% but is up currently. June Brent crude slid 0.6% to $68.54 a barrel on Thursday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.25%

Gold prices are extending gains today. June gold rose 1.8% settling at $1,815.70 an ounce on Thursday – highest close since February.

