Stocks have continued their recovery, and seem to be adjusting to the idea of stronger economic data and higher rates, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks rally into the weekend
“This afternoon has seen yet another strong piece of data, this time in the form of the ISM services PMI for the US, but this time around the mood appears to have shifted. Recent declines in equities, even the modest ones seen in Europe, appear to have removed some of the hesitancy among investors about putting more money into stocks, having trimmed valuations a touch. This combines with some less hawkish commentary from the Atlanta Fed chair and hopes that China’s parliament will lay out a solid growth target next week.”
VIX slump provides a tailwind for stocks
“A fresh decline in the Vix has provided a foundation for equity gains, and shows that investors continue to relax after their early February wobble. Fears about higher rates seem to have subsided somewhat, this gives scope for March’s positive seasonality to aid equities in their drive higher.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
