- The USD has rallied and is now at a critical level but may struggle to turn before the close.
- GBP weakness looks interesting going into next week with EURGBP support located at 0.8542 and 0.8520.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses 1.21 as the dollar extends its gains
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.21, some 70 pips down on the day as the dollar recovers alongside Treasury yields. US Consumer Sentiment beat estimates with 86.4 points.
GBP/USD retreats amid UK GDP miss, reopening concerns
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.4150, down on the day. UK GDP missed with 2.3% in April and a four-week delay to Britain's reopening is speculated. The greenback is gaining some ground.
XAU/USD drops back below $1900, as US dollar rebounds ahead of data
Gold price has retraced below the $1900 mark once again, having tested Tuesday’s high near $1903. The latest leg down in gold price comes on the back of a tepid bounce staged by the US dollar, as the Treasury yields trim losses across the curve.
Ethereum price prepares for a bullish weekend, targeting $3,000
Ethereum price seems prime to revisit $3,000. Although ETH faces resistance at $2,300, the upswing seems imminent. A downswing below $2,000 could invalidate the bullish thesis.
Hot Inflation is warming the seat for the June FOMC
Americans are seeing the fastest price increases since their seventh-graders were born as inflation builds into the US economy from the disruptions of the pandemic lockdowns. Core CPI at 3.8% is the steepest gain in 29 years.