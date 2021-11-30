-
Emini S&P December rocketed back to my selling opportunity at 4660/65. Shorts here worked perfectly with a high for the day just 4 points above & an overnight collapse to 4582 as I write.
-
Outlook remains negative after last week's bearish engulfing candle.
-
Nasdaq December unexpectedly shot higher to strong resistance at 16400/450. Shorts here worked perfectly with a high for the day here as we sell off towards 16200.
-
Emini Dow Jones December shot higher towards strong resistance at 35300/350 but we only reach 35234. Outlook remains negative.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding below 4600/4395 in what looks like a developing bear trend keeps the pressure on to test very strong support at 4560/50 & also the measured target for the completed head & shoulders sell signal. Therefore worth trying longs with stops below 4540. A break lower however is a sell signal targeting 4505/00.
First resistance at 4625/30 but above 4635 can retest our selling opportunity at 4660/65. Try shorts with stops above 4670. A break higher targets 4685/90.
Nasdaq December minor support at 16200/150 but outlook is more negative after the weekly bearish engulfing candle. A retest of last week's low at 16000/15988 is likely. A break below here is an important sell signal, expected to target support at 15880/830. This is likely to hold the first test although longs could be risky. A break lower sees 15830/880 act as resistance to target 15700 & 15600/550.
Strong resistance at strong resistance at 16400/450. Stop above 16470. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 16550/580.
Emini Dow Jones December broke support at 34800/750 this morning so holding below here targets 34550 & the measured target for the head & shoulders at 34450/350 (hit this morning exactly as I write) & as far as the 200 day moving average at 34250/200. Longs look risky. Eventually we could reach strong support at 33700/650. Longs need stops below 33500.
Gains are likely to be limited with first resistance at 34750/800 but above 34850 opens the door to 35000/100, perhaps as far as strong resistance at 35300/350. Try shorts with stops above 35450.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
