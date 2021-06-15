Short Term Elliott Wave in CADJPY suggests the rally to 91.19 ended wave (3). Wave (4) pullback is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. A zigzag structure is a 3 waves corrective structure labelled as ABC. The internal of ABC is a 5-3-5 structure where both wave A and C are in 5 waves. Down from wave (3), wave ((i)) ended at 90.59 and rally to 91.15 ended wave ((ii)). Pair then resumed lower in wave ((iii)) towards 90.34 and bounce in wave ((iv)) ended at 90.79. Final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 90.03 and this completes wave A in higher degree.
Wave B rally is ongoing to correct cycle from June 1 peak in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the decline resumes. Short term, expect wave ((a)) to end soon, then pair should pullback in wave ((b)) before turning higher again in wave ((c)) of B. Afterwards, as far as the rally fails below 91.19, pair should turn lower in wave C with a target towards 100% – 161.8% of wave A. Near term, as far as pivot at 91.19 high stays intact, expect rally to fail and pair to resume to the downside in wave (4)
CADJPY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
CADJPY Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
GBP/USD looks to UK jobs, Brexit to defend 1.4100
GBP/USD remains sidelined above 1.4100, recently taking offers around the intraday low of 1.4105 by the press time of the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable dropped to the lowest since mid-May before bouncing off 1.4070 the previous day.
EUR/USD steadies above 1.2100 and retreating Treasury yields
EUR/USD is wavering in a narrow range above 1.2100, consolidating the recent recovery from monthly lows ahead of the key US consumer data. The US Treasury yields retreat, as the Fed commences its two-day monetary policy meeting.
Dogecoin positions itself to rally that may never come
Dogecoin price appears to be bullish and shows signs of a potential new uptrend. However, this upswing needs confirmation, which will arrive after DOGE produces a decisive close a critical resistance level. However, this upswing needs confirmation.
The FOMC may address tapering directly or indirectly
The big news this week, or rather the Big Hint, is the Fed policy meeting on Tuesday/Wednesday. Also Wednesday is the Biden meeting with Putin, and Canada reports CPI. In the US, tomorrow’s retail sales might be interesting.