Elliott Wave Analysis: NZDUSD Trading In A Temporary Correction; Upside Can Be Limited Around The 0.72500 Region

At the start of each trading session, you will receive an email with the author's new posts.

On the 4h chart of NZDUSD we can see a nice eight wave cycle in play, with price specifically trading in the second phase of this cycle. If we are on the right track then current upward activity is part of the final leg C, that is trading in final stages. That said we believe upside may be limited in the near-term around the 50.0 or 61.8 Fibonacci ratio, as this three wave A-B-C move is regarded as a temporary correction. As such bearish movement may follow in the next few trading days.

By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!

By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.