Today’s UK retail sales figures came in significantly below expectations and continued to show the ongoing trend while further highlighting the negative impacts of recent supply constraints, labour shortages and rising energy costs on the economy as a whole. It remains to be seen whether today’s US and Canadian retail sales will show a similar pattern or if we will see more resilience from those economies but it's clear that recent data is adding even more pressure to the upcoming central bank decisions where members will have to address rising inflation and its potential ramifications.
Gold approaches $1800 resistance as USD continues to retreat
While gold has experienced some significant volatility in recent times with the price fluctuating within a $40 range, the latest pullback of the US Dollar has favoured the precious metal and helped it recover. Gold is once again approaching the upper limit of the recent trading range as moods in markets remain uncertain after mixed European PMI’s and ahead of US data. While the price is up almost 1% from yesterday’s low, the $1800 area acted as a resistance in the past and could be an important level to keep an eye on moving forward, particularly if the situation in stock markets were to change.
EUR/USD remains bid and approaches 1.1650 after US data
The persevering selling pressure in the greenback helps EUR/USD advancing to the area of daily highs near 1.1650 on Friday. The data from the US showed on Friday that the economic activity in the private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in early October.
GBP/USD treads water near 1.3800 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD came under bearish pressure in the early European session after the data from the UK showed an unexpected contraction in September Retail Sales. However, the British pound managed to pare its losses with the Markit PMI figures surpassing analysts' estimates.
Crypto bulls unfazed by flash crash
BTC closed more than 5% lower on the Thursday session, but buyers have stepped in to hold the Tenkan-Sen as support. ETH action shows that the recent rejection has caused some indecision. XRP does not have far to move to initiate a massive bullish breakout.
Apple talks over battery supplies for EV stall-Reuters
Apple (AAPL) is on a steady move higher ahead of results next week. We have had solid earnings from big names already such as Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX), but Apple is the biggest one of all and will be the highlight of the earnings season for many.