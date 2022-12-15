The ECB raised key rates by 50 points, bringing the key rate to 2.5% - the highest in 14 years, but promising not to stop there. In addition to the rate decision, the ECB will start selling assets off the balance sheet from March 2023, starting at 15bn per month, promising to revise the parameters regularly.
The commentary on the decision states upside risks for inflation and downside risks for the economy, expecting the economy to grow by 3.1% this year and 0.8% next year. This is noticeably better than the Fed's forecasts which expect GDP growth of 0.5% each in 2022 and 2023. A sharp cooling of GDP growth has not stopped the Fed and is unlikely to stop the ECB.
The US business cycle is often 2-3 quarters ahead of the European one, which is why the Fed was the first to rush with rates. But now the ECB is starting to sound more hawkish than the Fed. During the press conference, Lagarde predicted more 50-point rate hikes, while the Fed is expected to raise rates by +25 percentage points next.
EURUSD is adding on major news for the third day in a row, strengthening by 1% after the US inflation release, regaining initial losses and rewriting semi-annual highs after the Fed, and strengthening by almost 0.5% after the ECB rate decision.
The EURUSD has been trading steadily above its 200-day average since the beginning of December, signalling a break in the downtrend. The pair has also crossed above the 61.8% mark of the declining amplitude from May 2021 to September 2022, and now it looks like it is about to start a long rally rather than a correction. The results of the most recent Fed and ECB meetings this year have underpinned this trend reversal by showing that the ECB is now catching up to the Fed. However, there is an essential technical test ahead at 1.0750-1.0800, where the 2020 lows are concentrated, a significant April-June consolidation area and local fatigue from an already past rally will accumulate.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650 on renewed US Dollar strength
EUR/USD has reversed its direction and dropped below 1.0650 after having touched a fresh multi-month high above 1.0700 on ECB President Lagarde's hawkish comments. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment provides a boost to US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2250 as US Dollar rally picks up steam
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure and trades below 1.2250, losing more than 1% on the day. Following the BOE's dovish rate hike, the renewed US Dollar strength amid risk aversion forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,780
Gold price erased its recovery gains and fell below $1,780 during the American trading hours on Thursday. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to continue to gather strength as a safe haven, dragging XAU/USD lower.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
TSLA loses more ground as Elon Musk sells $3.6 billion worth
Tesla (TSLA) continues its December slide on Thursday a day after it was revealed that CEO Elon Musk has sold out $3.6 billion worth of shares.