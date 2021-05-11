-
The bearish pullback is now testing the 21 ema support zone. Let’s look at the Elliott Wave patterns to understand the larger picture.
-
The US30 remains bullish with a perfect alignment of moving averages: price action is above the 21 emas, which is above the 144 ema and 233 ema.
-
On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to have completed a 5 wave pattern (gold) in wave 3 (brown) at the $35,000 round resistance level. Let’s review what to expect next.
The Dow Jones Index (US30) reached the $35,000 target yesterday.
Price charts and technical analysis
Price action is above the 21 emas, which is above the 144 ema and 233 emas:
-
The Elliott Wave patterns suggest a wave 5 (green) in multiple wave 3s (including blue and orange).
-
Price action is testing the 21 ema support zone, which seems to be strong when considering the steep bullish angle of the 21 emas.
-
The bullish momentum is also strong when reviewing the gap between price action and the 21 emas.
-
The recent price action was however bearish which could indicate a correction pattern (orange arrow).
-
A break below the 21 emas places the uptrend on hold (orange button) whereas a very deep break could invalidate it (red button).
On the 1 hour chart, price action seems to have completed a 5 wave pattern (gold) in the wave 3 (brown) at the $35,000 round resistance level. Let’s review what to expect next:
-
A bearish ABC (gold) pattern in wave 4 (brown) is likely if price action remains above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
-
A break below the 50% Fibonacci level places the uptrend on hold (orange button). A break below the 78.6% Fib invalidates it (red button).
-
An uptrend continuation is likely once price action breaks above the 21 ema for the 2nd time (blue arrows). The first break is vulnerable to being a wave B (gold) rather than an uptrend.
-
The wave 5 targets are located at $35,400 / $34,500 / $35,750 / $36,000.
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
