US Dollar: Jun '22 USD is Down at 102.140.

Energies: Jul '22 Crude is Up at 111.63.

Financials: The Jun '22 30 Year bond is Down 22 ticks and trading at 141.03.

Indices: The Jun '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 96 ticks Higher and trading at 3923.50.

Gold: The Jun'22 Gold contract is trading Up at 1863.00. Gold is 209 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is a nearly correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Mixed with half the exchanges Higher and the other half Lower. Currently all of Europe is trading Mixed as well. .

Possible challenges to traders today

No Major economic news to speak of.

Lack of Major economic news.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

On Friday the ZN made its move at around 1:30 PM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 1:30 PM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 1 PM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '22. The S&P contract is also Jun' 22 as well. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Bias

On Friday we gave the markets an Upside bias as both the bonds and crude were trading Higher. The Dow closed about 9 points Higher and the S&P closed Higher by 1. The Nasdaq closed in negative territory. Today our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

On Friday we had no economic news to drive the markets in one direction or another and today we have the same situation. The markets initially traded to the Upside as suggested however as the session wore on it dived into negative territory and remained there till the near end of the session where it did close in positive territory by about 9 points. The markets as of late have been challenging in terms of market direction but following rules and guidelines do help to put you on the right side of the market. Today we have no economic news to speak of and the markets will rely on its own devices.