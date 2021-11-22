Heading into the close, the FTSE 100 is up 40 points, rebounding along with that other recent relative poor performer, the Dow Jones.
- Stock markets on the rise as Powell reappointed
- Shortened Thanksgiving week points towards quieter period for markets
- European markets look through worsening Covid situation
After some initial weakness stocks have found their footing, moving higher in the afternoon session. The reappointment of Jerome Powell marks the return of the approach pursued by new US presidents since 1980, namely reappointing the incumbent Fed chair in order to provide the continuity that markets crave. This has provided the trick for a market bounce this afternoon, although to be fair to the occupant of the Oval Office that was not his main intention. The warm words for Powell obscure the fact that it was going to be easier to get Powell through at a time when legislative wins are very much at the top of the agenda. Why risk political capital on a minor point when there are bigger battles to fight?
With US markets losing interest in the situation from Wednesday on as the US looks toward Thanksgiving, and the reappointment of the Fed chairman out of the way, the week is in many ways already over. Equities traditionally do better around Thanksgiving and into the end of November, and the continued resilience comes despite the worsening situation in Europe and a still-unsolved supply chain problem. But it never pays to argue with a market as strong as this one, and it is notable that recent laggards such as the Dow, FTSE 100 and Russell 2000 are finding support today, indicating that there is still a willingness to buy on weakness.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
