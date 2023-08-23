Share:

FX traders are gearing up for a potential surge in the dollar, as a confluence of seasonal, technical, and historical indicators point towards a favorable environment for the greenback. Historical data has consistently demonstrated the dollar's propensity to ascend during August. This year appears to be no exception, with the positive seasonal trend firmly on track.

The USD index, a barometer that gauges the dollar's performance against a basket of six major currencies, marked a significant milestone on Tuesday. It conclusively closed above the 103.484 Fibo, a 76.4% retracement of the drop from 104.700 to 99.549 observed from May to July. This pivotal move has set the stage for a potential retest of the May peak of 104.700, especially given that the 14-day momentum remains in the green.

However, the dollar's trajectory experienced a slight deviation as it retreated from its two-month zenith achieved on Tuesday. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve chair's impending speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Market participants are eagerly awaiting cues on the future direction of monetary policy. A crucial indicator to watch will be the USD index's performance by the week's end. Should it fail to sustain above the 103.484 Fibo, it could signal an impending peak in the U.S. currency, serving as a cautionary note for traders and investors alike.

Euro slumps to two-month low amid gloomy PMI data

The euro has tumbled to its lowest point in two months against the dollar, following disheartening provisional purchasing managers' surveys from Germany. The data revealed contracting activity, with the services sector taking an unexpected hit.

The HCOB German services PMI for August plummeted to 47.3, a figure below the pivotal 50 mark that distinguishes growth from contraction. This was a stark contrast to the WSJ poll forecast of 51.2. Although the Manufacturing PMI saw a slight increase, it remained at a concerning 39.1, bringing the composite PMI to 44.7. HCOB, in its press release, stated, "German business activity witnessed its most significant decline in over three years this August." The culprits? Rising interest rates, heightened inflation, and customer uncertainty, all of which have suppressed the demand for goods and services.

European PMIs: A glimpse into economic recovery

Recent months have seen a decline in Eurozone and U.K. PMIs. The service sector remains stagnant, while manufacturing activity contracts. France's data offered a blend of optimism and concern. While its manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations, it remained in the contraction zone. In contrast, the services index saw a minor pullback.

Germany, the powerhouse of the eurozone, presented a similar narrative. A modest improvement in its manufacturing PMI was overshadowed by the services PMI's descent into contraction. These figures could shed light on the European Central Bank's next move. Will we see another interest rate hike in September? And with inflation still soaring, will the Bank of England opt for a significant rate increase?

A glimmer of hope: Eurozone consumer confidence and US PMIs

The euro is facing challenges from a weakening services sector, while the dollar awaits several key data releases in the second half of the day. Traders should keep a close eye on the upcoming U.S. data points, as they could introduce volatility in the USD/EUR pair. As we approach the mid-day mark, let's delve into the key economic indicators and their potential impact on the dollar and the euro.

Eurozone consumer confidence: The upcoming release for Eurozone consumer confidence in August is anticipated later today. Projections suggest a modest uptick from the previously weak levels, with a forecast of -14.3 compared to the previous -15.1.

Building Permits: A forecasted increase in building permits can be seen as a sign of confidence in the U.S. housing market. If the data meets or exceeds expectations, it could be bullish for the dollar.

PMIs: The expected slight improvement in the Manufacturing PMI, even if it's still in contraction territory, can provide support to the dollar. However, any negative surprise in the services and composite PMIs could weigh on the dollar.

New Home Sales: An increase in new home sales is generally seen as a bullish sign for the economy and, by extension, the currency. If the data meets or exceeds the forecast, it could provide a boost to the dollar.

Oil Inventories: A decline in crude oil inventories can lead to a rise in oil prices, which can have mixed effects on the dollar. While a rise in oil prices can sometimes be seen as a sign of global economic recovery (potentially bullish for riskier currencies and bearish for the safe-haven dollar), the U.S. is also a major oil producer, so higher oil prices can benefit the U.S. economy and be bullish for the dollar.

Impact on EUR/USD

Given the mixed data from the Eurozone and the yet-to-be-released U.S. data, the EUR/USD pair might experience increased volatility.

If the U.S. data comes out largely positive, and given the mixed Eurozone data, we could see the EUR/USD pair decline (strengthening dollar and weakening euro).

Conversely, if the U.S. data disappoints, the pair might find some support and potentially rise, especially if traders focus more on the positive Eurozone manufacturing data and overlook the services decline.

All eyes on Jackson Hole symposium

The financial world is eagerly awaiting the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium scheduled for the week's end. This event is expected to maintain trading within narrow margins, as investors keenly await insights into the U.S. central bank's future monetary policy.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's address on Friday. However, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey are also on the speakers' list. This gathering in Wyoming will see central bankers worldwide deliberating on pressing global economic issues.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the FX market, these indicators provide valuable insights. However, as always, the market's inherent unpredictability necessitates a balanced approach, blending data-driven insights with prudent decision-making.