In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire offers a long-term outlook on the implementation of the BRICS currency basket, with the US dollar’s reserve currency status under threat.
The precious metals expert speaks on the forthcoming unwinding of the derivatives market and forecasts a large-scale revaluation of gold and silver.
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
