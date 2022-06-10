The dollar accelerated higher after US inflation data on Friday and hit the highest in three weeks.
Much hotter than expected inflation fueled expectations for more aggressive Fed in coming meetings, although the central bank already showed its hawkish stance and readiness to use all available tolls to bring soaring prices under control.
From the technical point of view the picture remains firmly bullish, as today’s rally surged through key Fibo resistance at 103.61 (61.8% of 105.04/101.29 bear-leg) and also cracked the next level at 104.16 (Fibo 76.4%), 14-momentum is in stee=p ascend in the positive territory and rising thick daily cloud continues to underpin the action.
Also, the index is on track for strong weekly gains (around 2%) and completed reversal pattern on weekly chart, signaling that 105.04/101.29 corrective pullback is likely over.
Short-term outlook remains bright for the greenback, as inflation is expected to remain red-hot for some time (until Fed’s measures start to give results) and geopolitical uncertainty over the Ukraine crisis will continue to boost demand for safe-haven dollar.
Overbought conditions suggest bulls would face headwinds on approach to key barrier at 105.04 (2022 high) with limited dips to offer better buying opportunities.
Res: 104.68; 105.04; 105.93; 106.48
Sup: 103.92; 103.61; 103.17; 102.94
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD closes in on 1.0500 as dollar rally picks up steam
EUR/USD has extended its slide to a fresh three-week low near 1.0500 in the American session. Safe-haven flows dominate the financial markets after inflation and consumer confidence data from the US, providing a strong boost to the dollar ahead of the weekend.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2400 after US CPI data
GBP/USD has declined below 1.2400 for the first time in three weeks on Friday. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the back of the May inflation data and the disappointing consumer confidence report, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold bounces back on a volatile Friday
Gold recovered from the multi-week low it set below $1,830 on Friday and rallies past $1.850. The intense flight to safety limit US T-bond yields' upside in the American session, helping XAU/USD find support.
Shiba Inu faces this rare threat as burn rate declines
Shiba Inu coin faces a looming threat from the sale of $1 trillion SHIB held by the ShibArmy. The meme coin’s burn rate witnessed a massive decline, down 75% overnight.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!