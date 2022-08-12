The greenback extended Wednesday's selloff after the release of soft US CPI data and fell to fresh multi-week lows on Thursday before staging a rebounding in New York trading due to a rally in U.S. yields.
Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, indicating further softening in the labor market despite still tight conditions as the Federal Reserve tries to slow demand to help tame inflation. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 262,000 for the week ended Aug. 6, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 263,000 applications for the latest week.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias and gained to 133.31 in Asian morning. However, price met renewed selling there and dropped to 132.44 in early European morning before falling to an intra-day low at 131.74 at New York open on broad-based weakness in usd. The pair then pared its losses and staged a short-covering rebound in tandem with U.S. yields to 133.13.
More from Reuters, U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in July amid a drop in the cost for energy products, and underlying producer inflation appears to be on a downward trend. The producer price index for final demand declined 0.5% last month after climbing 1.0% in June, the Labor Department said on Thursday. In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 9.8% after advancing 11.3% in June. There was a drop of 1.8% in goods prices. They gained 2.3% in June.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and fell to session lows at 1.0276 ahead of European open. The pair then erased its losses and rallied to an intra-day high at 1.0365 in New York morning on usd's weakness together with cross-buying of euro especially vs sterling before easing.
The British pound fell to 1.2183 in Asian morning before rising to 1.2246 in European morning. The pair then briefly retreated to 1.2195 in Europe before rising to an intra-day high at 1.2249 in New York morning on usd's weakness. Cable then retreated sharply to 1.2186 on profit-taking before stabilising.
Data to be released on Friday:
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, food price index, France ILO unemployment rate, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, NIESR GDP estimate, France CPI, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production, Germany current account, U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward mid-1.0200s after US data
EUR/USD continues to decline toward 1.0250 during the American trading hours on Friday. After the data published by the UOM showed that the long-run inflation outlook rose to 3% in August from 2.9% in July, the dollar gathered strength against its rivals, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD pushes lower 1.2100 on broad dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading deep in negative territory near 1.2100 during the American session on Friday. With the UoM's Consumer Sentiment Survey pointing to a modest increase in the long-run inflation outlook, the US Dollar Index extended its rally, reflecting a broad dollar strength.
Gold clings to modest gains above $1,790
Gold stays relatively resilient on Friday and trades modestly higher on the day above $1,790. Although the greenback continues to outperform its rivals on the latest US data, falling US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD hold in positive territory.
Shiba Inu ready to go ballistic: Shiba Eternity released in Vietnam
Shytoshi Kusama, the project leader of Shiba Inu announced the launch of Shiba Eternity for Vietnamese players. The game is available for testing and the team has asked users for their review.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!