US inflation data put pressure on the dollar yesterday. The short-term charts clearly show that after a brief bear attack with an attempt to sink EURUSD below 1.1900, the pair experienced an impressive surge up to 1.1940. A couple of hours later, the buying became more measured, gradually taking the key forex pair to 1.1970 where it is currently.
The US Consumer Price Index rose stronger than expected, marking an acceleration to 2.6% y/y of overall inflation and 1.6% y/y ex food and energy. Much of the increase is attributable to a low base effect as prices fell by 0.4% in March 2020. The base will be even lower next month after it lost 0.8% in April 2020.
But the base effect is not the only driver, as since November, the rate of price increases has picked up due to increased economic activity. People are buying more, travelling more, visiting restaurants and booking hotels.
But at the same time, the Fed continues to reassure the markets that it will not rush to tighten policy. The combination of high inflation and low rates is eating away at the dollar's purchasing power, forming speculative short-term pressure on it.
Interestingly, the news on inflation has not caused long-term bond yields to rise. And this is good news for growth companies, widely represented in the Nasdaq. As a result, we see the index updating historical highs and going above 14000.
From the technical analysis perspective, yesterday's move could be a retreat of the dollar bulls, validating EURUSD's return above the 200-day average. The pair may move upwards in the coming days due to the upward crossing of this line.
The Dollar Index has a reversed story. It falls faster after a failed attempt to stay above the 200-day average, paving the way for more losses.
Additionally, a cross of the 50 SMA (EURUSD bottom-up, DXY top-down) might cement the dollar's reversal.
Recent extremums look like potential targets for the latest momentum. No significant technical support is visible for the DXY up to the 89.20-89.70 levels. For EURUSD, the nearest resistance is seen only at 1.2170 and further down to 1.2350.
Disclaimer
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1950, extending its gains and trading at three-week highs. Markets cheer tame US inflation and await speeches by the ECB's Lagarde and the Fed's Powell. Vaccine developments are eyed.
GBP/USD nears 1.38 as US Treasury yields fall
GBP/USD is hovering near 1.38 as the US dollar remains under pressure alongside US Treasury yields. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is boosting sterling. The BOE's Haskel and the Fed's Powell are set to speak.
Dogecoin targets $0.245 after new wave of celebrity endorsements
Dogecoin receives fresh support from Mark Cuban and Guy Fieri. Dogecoin price surges 70% in less than 48 hours, hitting the middle line of an ascending parallel channel. A continuation of this bullish momentum could push DOGE up by 118% toward $0.245.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below $1,750 level
Gold was seen oscillating in a range through the first half of the trading action on Wednesday. A generally positive tone around the equity markets capped gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and extended some support to the commodity.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.