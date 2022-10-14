The greenback surrendered its gains made after release of hot U.S. inflation data and ended the day lower against its peers on Thursday as strong rebound in U.S. stocks after initial losses prompted investors to book profits on recent usd long positions.
Reuters reported Wall Street stock indexes made a dramatic recovery, closing sharply higher after an earlier sell-off on Thursday while the dollar gave up earlier gains as investors poured back into riskier bets after digesting a red-hot U.S. inflation reading that fueled bets for a big Federal Reserve rate hike next month. The Dow closed up 2.52% or 734 points at 29945 after falling to 18660 after the data. U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month.
The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%.
Some of the inflation pressures are coming from the tight labor market. A second report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 228,000 for the week ended Oct. 8.
Economists had forecast 225,000 applications for the latest week. The labor market remains tight. There were 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person on the last day of August, and layoffs also remain low.
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded sideways in Asia before retreating to 146.6 ahead of New York open. The pair briefly jumped and briefly penetrated 1998 high at 147.64 to a 32-year peak of 147.67 after release of U.S. inflation data before spiking down to 146.47 on market chatter of possible BoJ's intervention. However, price then pared its losses and rebounded strongly to 147.50 in New York morning due to active yen selling before retreating in tandem with U.S. yields to 146.85.
The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and edged down to 0.9686 in early European morning. The pair then rebounded to 0.9752 ahead of New York open before tumbling to session lows at 0.9632 after U.S. inflation data but only to rally to 0.9802 on broad-based usd's weakness due to intra-day strong bounce in U.S. stocks.
The British pound also remained under pressure and edged down to 1.1058 in early European morning. The pair rallied to 1.1300 on news of u-turn by U.K. government in its mini-budget. Although price retreated sharply to 1.1152 in New York after hot U.S. CPI, cable later regained traction on broad-based weakness and later rallied to 1.1380.
Reuters reported the British government is discussing making changes to the fiscal plan announced last month and looking at which parts of the tax-cutting package might be ditched in a further U-turn by Prime Minister Liz Truss, Sky News reported on Thursday. "Downing Street denying any changes to mini budget but I'm told by sources discussions underway over which bits might yet be junked give the scale of the concern," Sam Coates, Sky News' deputy political editor, said on Twitter. Truss's spokesperson earlier said the government's position had not changed.
Data to be released on Friday :
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, China PPI, CPI, exports, imports, trade balance, Japan tertiary industrial activities, Germany wholesale price index, France CPI, EU trade balance, U.S. import prices, export prices, retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada manufacturing sales and wholesales trade.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6300 despite soft China's inflation
AUD/USD is extending its rebound above 0.6300, despite softer Chinese inflation data. The US dollar is on its recovery mode, ignoring the risk-on market profile. China's trade balance and US consumer data awaited.
USD/JPY bulls poke 32-year high above 147.00, Japan intervention, US data in focus
USD/JPY prints mild gains around 147.30 while printing the eight-day uptrend near the highest levels since 1998 as Tokyo opens on Friday. The yen pair stays on the bull's radar, despite retreating from a multi-year high before a few hours.
Gold: Acceptance above $1,673 is critical for bulls
Gold price is taking a breather below $1,700 after witnessing a volatile session on Thursday after the US inflation figures surprised the upside and rocked the financial markets. The US CPI and Core prints beat expectations across the time horizons.
TRON price sets the stage for a 20% upswing after Justin Sun’s move on Huobi exchange
TRON price has been hovering inside a bearish setup that forecasts a massive crash. However, due to the latest developments, things are starting to flip bullish. One such significant move was TRON founder Justin Sun’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Huobi exchange.
Hot CPI means the Fed pivot is well beyond the horizon
The much hotter-than-expected CPI does not offer much in the way of pleasant news for equity markets, with 10-year Treasury yields topping 4 %. The second-round effects of inflation are clearly being felt across the economy.