The greenback ended the day lower against the majority of its peers except versus yen on Wednesday. Commodity currencies rose across the board as rise in global stocks and easing of Omicron concerns triggered the return of risk appetite.(Dow Jones ended at 35,753, up by 261 points or 0.74%)
Versus the Japanese yen, despite retreating to 113.96 in Australia, the dollar found renewed buying and rallied to 114.35 in early European morning. The pair then ratcheted higher to an intra-day high of 114.36 in New York morning on active cross-selling in yen before retreating to 114.08 near the close on broad-based usd's weakness.
The single currency traded in a narrow range in Asia initially before retreating to 1.1265 ahead of European open. The pair then rose to session highs of 1.1342 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness on return of risk sentiment before retreating to 1.1320 and then traded sideways.
Despite retreating to session lows of 1.3240 ahead of European open, the British pound found renewed buying there and rallied to 1.3324 ahead of NeW York open on cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro. The pair then ratcheted high to an intra-day high of 1.3363 near the close on usd's selling on return of risk sentiment.
In another news, Reuters reported the European Central Bank calling an end to bond purchases would be a strong signal that an interest-rate raise is coming in the next two quarters, Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said on Wednesday. "Normally if we say we do not need any more (bond) purchases because our inflation expectation is close to or above 2% in 2023 and 2024, then that would definitely be a strong signal that the interest rate will be increased in the following or the following two quarters," Holzmann told a news conference.
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany import prices, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. building permits, personal income, personal spending, core PCE price index, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Canada GDP and average weekly earnings.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1350 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is heading towards 1.1350, as the US dollar licks its wounds amid a better market mood. Hopes that Omicron is less severe lifted the risk sentiment, as brighter US consumer confidence and home sales aided the optimism. US PCE inflation, Durable goods awaited.
GBP/USD eases from weekly top on mixed Brexit, Omicron news ahead of US data
GBP/USD is trading flat at around 1.3350, consolidating recent gains around the weekly top. Cable portrays the market’s indecision amid mixed concerns over Brexit and Omicron. US Durable Goods Orders, PCE Inflation to decorate calendar, risk catalysts are critical.
Gold copies inactive yields above $1,800, US data eyed
Gold price grinds higher around weekly top of $1,808 during the sluggish Asian session. The yellow metal aptly portrays the market’s mood ahead of the key US PCE inflation and Durable Goods Orders amid pre-Christmas tepid conditions.
Dogecoin price remains conflicted as DOGE tries to establish directional bias
Dogecoin price is stuck between $0.182 and $0.160 barriers, as it decides which hurdle to breach. A 12% correction seems plausible after rejection at the $0.182 resistance level before any significant upside pressure is noticeable. A lower low below $0.151 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Omicron appears to be milder, risk-on
The Santa Claus may be upon us after all. Markets thrive on the optimism that the wave of Omicron appears to be milder. The reports came out over a series of days and the upbeat sentiment was rehashed on Wednesday of news of preliminary studies published in the UK and South Africa.