The greenback ended the day slightly higher against majority of its peers on Tuesday (except commodity currencies, which gained on rise in oil prices) due to a rally in U.S. stocks and rising U.S. Treasury yields. (Dow Jones ended the day at 35,719 up by 1.40% or 492 points).
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and gained to 113.73 ahead of European open. The pair then retreated in tandem with U.S. yields to 113.47 ahead of New York open before rising higher to a near 1-week high of 113.77 and then traded sideways.
The single currency traded sideways in Asia before edging up to session highs at 1.1299 at European open. However, the pair then met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.1229 in New York morning on cross-selling of euro together with broad-based strength in usd. Later, price pared intra-day losses and staged a short-covering rebound to 1.1273 on broad-based usd's retreat on renewed risk sentiment.
Reuters reported euro zone inflation could exceed the European Central Bank's forecast in the long term, so there is no reason now to boost a legacy bond purchase programme when an emergency scheme ends next March, ECB policymaker Madis Muller said. "The Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) can go to zero in terms of net purchases by March 31," Muller, Estonia's central bank governor, told Reuters in an interview. "Beyond that, it's not obvious to me that we should - in addition to what we have already communicated in terms of continuing purchases under APP - commit to adding further stimulus on top of what we have already," he said.
The British pound traded with a firm bias and gained to session highs at 1.3289 in Asia, however, cable then erased its gains and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3209 in New York morning on usd's strength before rebounding to 1.3244.
On the data front, Information from Reuters said German investor sentiment deteriorated in December as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing clouded the growth outlook for Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic sentiment index fell to 29.9 from 31.7 points in November. And a Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 25.1
Data to be released on Wednesday :
Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, China exports, imports, trade balance, France non-farm payrolls, Italy Market Holiday, U.S. MBA mortgage application, JOLTS job opening and Canada interest rate decision.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Recovery remains elusive below 1.1390
EUR/USD seesaws after rising the most in two weeks. EUR/USD grinds higher around the weekly top following the biggest daily jump in a fortnight, taking rounds to 1.1350-40 during the early Asian session on Thursday.
GBP/USD stays depressed around 1.3200, coronavirus, Brexit jitters poke yearly low
GBP/USD fades corrective pullback from 2021 bottom, down for third consecutive day. GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 following a failed attempt to bounce off the 2021 bottom, marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday.
Gold: Greenback slides and offsets rising US yields
Gold is flat and sideways in consolidating markets awaiting a catalyst. Gold is consolidating in the $1,779 and $1,793 range with markets trying to assess the outlook with regards to inflation, central banks and the uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 variant.
Cardano price in phenomenal buying zone as ADA targets $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Cardano price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest ADA is primed to advance further.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?